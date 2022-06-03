Back

FairPrice clarifies why chicken costs S$72.27: It's organic kampung chicken

Not all chickens are the same.

Belmont Lay | June 03, 2022, 03:24 AM

Events

Takashimaya: Sale Let's Do This!

26 May 2022 - 22 June 2022

Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

FairPrice supermarket issued a clarification regarding a photo circulated among people in Singapore showing a S$72.27 price label for chickens from Malaysia, which caused a stir online due to its seemingly high costs.

The June 2 post by FairPrice said the label was in fact for an organic kampung chicken sold at one of FairPrice’s concessionaire counters run by Swiss Butchery.

The post implied that this pricing was for a particular type of chicken produce that did not represent the typical pricing of FairPrice's other chicken produce.

Moreover, the price was for two chickens and not one, FairPrice added.

FairPrice wrote:

We are aware of a photograph being shared of a price label for "SB Whole Chicken" affixed on Swiss Butchery-branded packaging.

The image of the product label is of an organic kampung chicken sold at one of our concessionaire counters operated by Swiss Butchery. This product is priced at $22.50/kg (per the label's packed date on 31 May 2022), and the product label also showed the product weight of over 3kg as 2 whole birds were packed together, weighed and priced under the same label.

We hope this helps to dispel any possible misunderstanding this image may have caused.

The photo of the price label gained traction as it was shared online after Malaysia announced it will ban the export of chicken to Singapore, which would likely lead to higher prices.

Responses

The post by FairPrice attracted a myriad of responses, as well as sighs of relief from consumers and poultry buyers.

Some of the responses suggested that consumers were generally enlightened by FairPrice's explanation, while others continued to pass snarky remarks saying that S$22.50 per kg for chicken was too expensive, regardless of its grade.

However, others who responded appeared to have their curiosities piqued by the product.

One commenter wrote: "This chicken has the taste of wagyu beef. Must try."

Other chicken sold comparatively cheaper

According to FairPrice's website, other brands of chicken sold at the supermarket chain are priced considerably cheaper than "SB Whole Chicken".

For example, Kee Song fresh whole chicken is sold at S$8 per kg or about S$11 per bird, while Aw’s Market 1kg fresh whole chicken is sold at S$15.95.

Top photos via Facebook & panjangkee.com

Punggol residents race Tamiya cars for nostalgic fun, win new young fans

Nostalgia.

June 03, 2022, 02:46 PM

Chen Xi starts side hustle selling cat & dog stickers, wants it to become S'pore's Hello Kitty

He draws each customised illustration by himself.

June 03, 2022, 02:03 PM

M'sia enforcing chicken export ban, offenders could face up to 6 years' jail or RM100,000 fine

For subsequent offences, offenders can be jailed for up to seven years, or face a RM150,000 (S$47,085) fine.

June 03, 2022, 01:57 PM

Chicken export ban 'not an easy decision' to make: M'sia's health minister Khairy Jamaluddin

They hope it's a temporary measure until the supply and price situation in Malaysia is stabilised.

June 03, 2022, 01:54 PM

Ex-Chinese local govt official in Hainan sentenced to death for bribery & insider trading

He received over 274 million yuan (S$56 million) worth of bribes between 2004 and 2020.

June 03, 2022, 01:39 PM

South Korea lifts quarantine mandate for unvaccinated travellers from Jun. 8, 2022

This is part of the government's efforts to restore pre-pandemic normalcy.

June 03, 2022, 12:56 PM

S'pore food distributor secures deal with Thai supplier to import 10 times more chicken

More chicken.

June 03, 2022, 12:28 PM

Royal Caribbean to resume international cruise from S'pore to M'sia from Jun. 30, 2022

Cruise to somewhere.

June 03, 2022, 12:18 PM

Set meals under S$11 & more with Grab from now till June 12, 2022

Meals as low as S$5.

June 03, 2022, 12:16 PM

Elon Musk tells Tesla workers stop working from home or quit

"The more senior you are, the more visible must be your presence," wrote the Tesla CEO.

June 03, 2022, 02:51 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.