S'pore electricity bills to increase by average 8% from Jul. to Sep. 2022

Home and building owners have to brace themselves for larger electricity bills in the coming months.

According to SP Group, electricity tariffs will rise by an average of 8. 1 per cent from July to September 2022.

CNA reported the group citing "higher energy cost driven by rising global gas and oil prices exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine" as a reason for the increase.

This is the sixth consecutive quarter of increase, CNA reported.

According to SP Group, for an average monthly consumption per customer of 370kWh, a 4-room flat will incur an average monthly bill of S$111.63. That is S$8.25 more than the current average monthly bill of S$103.38.

Owners of 1-room to 3-room HDB flats can expect an increase of S$3.23 to S$5.98 for their monthly bill in the coming three months.

