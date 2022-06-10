Back

75-year-old woman dies after being hit by truck at Upper Boon Keng estate, driver arrested

The 46-year-old truck driver has been arrested for suspected careless driving. 

Lean Jinghui | June 10, 2022, 06:25 PM

A 75-year-old woman died after she was hit by a tipper truck at Block 13, Upper Boon Keng Road on Jun. 9.

According to Chinese media Lianhe Zaobao, a 46-year-old truck driver has been arrested for suspected careless driving.

What happened

The incident happened at around 3:45pm on Jun. 9.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

According to a video posted to Facebook group "Traffics Accidents.sg", the incident appears to have happened at the parking lot of the HDB estate.

A blue tent could be seen, along with several police vehicles and officers.

The area was also cordoned off by police tape.

Via Traffics Accident.sg

Deceased was a friendly cleaner

One interviewee told Zaobao reporters that the accident had happened while the truck was driving out of the lot and unexpectedly caught the elderly woman in its wheels.

A resident shared that a driver tried to sound the horn to alert the truck driver but the latter did not notice, Shin Min Daily News (Shin Min) reported.

The elderly woman was believed to be a cleaner, affectionately known as "Ah Moi" by some residents.

According to residents that Shin Min spoke to, the deceased would help to clean a few units at the estate on Thursdays and Fridays.

Two residents who knew the deceased believed that Ah Moi was likely on the way home when the incident happened.

A resident who had hired Ah Moi to help clean their unit on a bi-weekly basis said that she was a friendly individual who shared close friendship with several residents in the estate.

"It's unbelievable that she's now gone", he added.

Another resident shared that she was immensely saddened by the incident, having just met Ah Moi yesterday, with Ah Moi having told her "See you tomorrow".

Police investigating

In photos uploaded to Shin Min's Facebook, a man who is believed to be the truck driver sat at one corner after the incident, head in hands. He was accompanied by a police officer.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Ah Moi leaves behind her husband, who is a retired bus driver.

