Back

S$78 durian buffet in Sin Ming offering free-flow Red Prawn, XO, Musang King & more

Nice.

Irwan Shah | June 15, 2022, 01:19 PM

Events

World Vision Charity Movie Screening: Catch an award-winning film with your BFF

25 June 2022

Golden Village VivoCity

Instead of eating a few durians this durian season, why not eat until it hurts?

Zeng Zu Fu, a durian stall located in Sin Ming in the Thomson area, is offering an all-you-can-eat durian buffet.

Durian varieties include Red Prawn, XO, Musang King, Golden Phoenix and Black Gold.

Photo from Zeng Zu Fu's Facebook page. For illustration purposes only.

Photo from Zeng Zu Fu's Facebook page. For illustration purposes only.

Photo from Zeng Zu Fu's Facebook page. For illustration purposes only.

S$78 per pax

Here's how much it costs:

  • Adults: S$78 per person

  • Children under 12: S$40 per person

No GST and no service charge.

Photo from Zeng Zu Fu website.

While it is unclear how long the buffet will run, one can only make bookings on the website till July 15.

Advanced bookings encouraged

Zeng Zu Fu encourages customers to book the durian buffets in advance to avoid crowds.

Do note that there will be a deposit charge of S$20 per appointment to prevent no-shows and spams.

Bookings can be made here.

Zeng Zu Fu

24 Sin Ming Road #01-43 Singapore 570024

Opening hours: 11am to 8pm on Mondays to Fridays, 9.30am to 8pm on Saturdays and Sundays

Top photo from Zeng Zu Fu Website/Facebook page.

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.