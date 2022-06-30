Sheng Siong outlet at Bedok selling durians from S$5 each

Durian season is here.

A Sheng Siong outlet in Bedok is offering durians for as little as S$5 each this week.

According to their Facebook post, these include "Mao Shan Wang, Red Prawn, and Tekka" among others.

That particular outlet seems to be something of a durian haven, with last year seeing durians being sold for as little as S$2 each.

Details

Sheng Siong Supermarket

Blk 209 New Upper Changi Rd

#01-631/#02-631

Singapore 460209

Images from Sheng Siong