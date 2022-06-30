Sheng Siong outlet at Bedok selling durians from S$5 each

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Durian season is here.
A Sheng Siong outlet in Bedok is offering durians for as little as S$5 each this week.
According to their Facebook post, these include "Mao Shan Wang, Red Prawn, and Tekka" among others.
That particular outlet seems to be something of a durian haven, with last year seeing durians being sold for as little as S$2 each.
Details
Sheng Siong Supermarket
Blk 209 New Upper Changi Rd
#01-631/#02-631
Singapore 460209
Images from Sheng Siong
