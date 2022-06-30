Back

Sheng Siong outlet at Bedok selling durians from S$5 each

Durian season is here.

Nyi Nyi Thet | June 30, 2022, 04:20 PM

Events

Tinker Fest Adventure

28 May 2022 - 26 June 2022

Science Centre Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Durian season is here.

A Sheng Siong outlet in Bedok is offering durians for as little as S$5 each this week.

According to their Facebook post, these include "Mao Shan Wang, Red Prawn, and Tekka" among others.

Image from Sheng Siong

That particular outlet seems to be something of a durian haven, with last year seeing durians being sold for as little as S$2 each.

Details

Sheng Siong Supermarket

Blk 209 New Upper Changi Rd

#01-631/#02-631

Singapore 460209

Images from Sheng Siong

S'pore to build 200m suspended LED sky screen

Screen.

June 30, 2022, 03:01 PM

Adrian Pang to direct NDP 2022 show segment

A 15-minute film by Singaporean filmmaker Ken Kwek will also be interwoven with the live performance.

June 30, 2022, 03:01 PM

S'pore influencer Rachel Wong ordered by High Court to share correspondence with 2 men involved in alleged infidelity

The 27-year-old is currently embroiled in a lawsuit where she is suing for defamation.

June 30, 2022, 02:20 PM

S'pore electricity bills to increase by average 8% from Jul. to Sep. 2022

The sixth consecutive quarter of increase in electricity tariffs.

June 30, 2022, 01:23 PM

McGriddles back in S'pore for breakfast

Surprise!

June 30, 2022, 11:57 AM

Jalan Besar hotel guest disagrees that bed bug incident was 'isolated' case, hotel doubles down

The guest said she was 'very disappointed' that the hotel had blamed them.

June 30, 2022, 11:11 AM

Man, 50, arrested after allegedly slashing another man, 75, at Jalan Bukit Merah

The older man was discharged from the hospital on the same day.

June 30, 2022, 10:57 AM

Shanmugam when asked if Malays or Indians can be S'pore PM: How many non-white PMs have there been in the UK?

Race matters.

June 30, 2022, 10:34 AM

4-decade-old Borobudur Snacks Shop in Bedok North sold for S$4 million

Still around but changing hands.

June 30, 2022, 03:20 AM

S’pore govt engaging in wide set of consultations on 377A, including with LGBTQ+ community: Shanmugam

Shanmugam said that section 377A is a "messy compromise" because the issue was difficult.

June 30, 2022, 01:26 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.