Back

Shiba Inu dog in China runs 8km back home after owner with fur allergy gives it away

Is that you Hachi?

Alfie Kwa | June 02, 2022, 02:04 PM

Events

Takashimaya: Sale Let's Do This!

26 May 2022 - 22 June 2022

Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A Shiba Inu in China ran 8km from its new home back to its previous owner after the dog was given up and adopted.

The tearful reunion brought both the owner and dog to tears.

Giving the dog to a friend

Image taken [email protected]/Douyin.

A Douyin user shared in a post that she has had her dog, called Saisai, for about seven to eight years now in Heilongjiang, China.

In a video, she explained that she suffers from severe asthma and was hospitalised.

That was when she discovered she is allergic to dog fur.

This forced her to give Saisai to a friend who lives 8km away from her, according to the South China Morning Post.

Run all the way back

Image taken [email protected]/Douyin.

One night, she heard noises in her yard and when she opened the door, she found Saisai there waiting for her.

In a video posted, she said to Saisai: "Dear, how did you come back? I heard a noise but I didn't realise it was you."

Saisai was wagging its tail as it greeted its owner.

She patted its head and told it not to cry, but the owner herself can be heard sniffling.

The owner believed that Saisai ran for about two hours to get back home and when it arrived, it drank lots of water.

Never leaving again

Image taken [email protected]/Douyin.

The owner shared in another video that Saisai is back by her side and will not be sending it away ever again.

She also told viewers to not worry about Saisai running from home again and has even fenced up her yard.

She'll also be going for medical checkups and seeking treatment for her allergies as she continues to care for Saisai.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images taken [email protected] /Douyin. 

Chinese national buys 20 units at CanningHill Piers condo, formerly Liang Court, for over S$85 million

A different kind of bulk buying.

June 02, 2022, 01:43 PM

Here’s how you could win free tickets to the sold-out Jay Chou Carnival World Tour in S’pore

Just follow these steps by Jun. 7.

June 02, 2022, 12:00 PM

Admiralty hit 36.7°C on May 13, 2022, highest temperature recorded for May in S'pore

Previous record high for May was 36.5°C.

June 02, 2022, 11:48 AM

'I’ll be here waiting for you': A love letter to chicken rice in light of M'sia chicken export ban

One writer's ode to her favourite Singaporean food.

June 02, 2022, 11:44 AM

34°C but feels like 42°C: Why S'pore weather feels extra hot in May

Mothership Explains: Urban development, humidity and your location in Singapore each play a part in making the weather feel like "literal hell" in May.

June 02, 2022, 11:21 AM

S'porean Navy scholar twins who failed multiple subjects in secondary school return to thank teacher before she retires

"I thought I make you emo, end up you make me emo," the Bendemeer Secondary alumnus wrote.

June 02, 2022, 11:20 AM

S’porean man loses wallet containing S$1,000 on M’sia bus, cries when kind stranger returns it

Not all angels have wings.

June 02, 2022, 11:08 AM

Healthy cooking classes, art workshops in nature, workouts at Wellness Festival S’pore in June 2022

A good chance to recharge.

June 02, 2022, 11:02 AM

S'pore to experience 35°C days & 28°C nights during first 2 weeks of June 2022

Hot hot heat.

June 02, 2022, 10:45 AM

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard

The verdict is out.

June 02, 2022, 08:46 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.