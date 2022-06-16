Reckless S'pore delivery rider punches woman 5 times after she shouted at him

A woman was left with a broken nose and cracked tooth after a delivery rider assaulted her.

Man waited for woman downstairs

The woman told Shin Min Daily News that the incident took place at 7pm on June 14 near Block 36 Chai Chee Avenue.

Shen Mu Zhi (name in hanyu pinyin) had picked up a food order and was on her way to make the delivery at a HDB block.

At the entrance of the nearby open-air car park, a male food delivery rider who was also riding an e-bike sped towards her, passing her on her right.

"He almost hit me, so I instinctively shouted 'hey'. I didn't hear his reply clearly and continued on my way to deliver the food," Shen said to Shin Min.

When she completed the delivery and headed back down about three minutes later, Shen did not expect the man to be waiting for her downstairs.

He accosted her and asked, "Hey what hey?"

The woman had no time to explain herself before the man punched her on the left side of her face.

He hit her at least five times in a row, causing her to fall to the ground, before leaving wordlessly.

"I wanted to fight back, but I couldn't even get one hit in," said Shen.

According to Shen, the man was half a head taller than her.

She called the police shortly after and was sent to the hospital for treatment by an ambulance.

The police said that a 48-year-old woman was conveyed to the hospital while conscious and investigations are ongoing, reported Shin Min.

Broken nose and cracked tooth

The assault left her with a broken nose, bleeding lips and a cracked bottom front tooth.

The next day, the woman's left eye was swollen shut and she had obvious wounds on her lip and cheek, according to Shin Min.

She returned home from the hospital at 2am but was unable to sleep due to the pain.

Shen has been applying ice to reduce the swelling and taking medication. She also has to stick to eating soft foods as chewing is painful.

She doesn't dare to leave the house, and would only do so while wearing a pair of sunglasses.

Unable to forgive the man

As she would not be able to leave her home to work for at least a week, Shen said she could lose S$1,000 worth of income.

"I hope the man can be brought to justice quickly. But he really went overboard. Even if he were to apologise to me, I find it very hard to forgive him."

In her four years working in food delivery, Shen said she has shouted at reckless riders but those incidents never escalated into physical altercations until now.

Top image by Shin Min Daily News.