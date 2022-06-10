False ceiling in Queenstown flat collapses, homeowner's 3 children out of home at that time

A false ceiling in a newly renovated HDB flat's master bedroom in Queenstown collapsed on June 8.

No one was injured during the incident that occurred at around 6:30pm.

Footage of the fallen false ceiling resting on a bed in the aftermath of the collapse was put up on Facebook.

The incident happened at a four-room flat at Block 91 Dawson Road, the Straits Times (ST) reported

Photos put up by Shin Min Daily News showed the ceiling narrowly missing a crib.

Children out of house at that time

ST reported that the homeowner, Wendy Liu, 40, and her husband were out of the house with their three children aged eight, two and one, when the incident occurred.

The family's domestic worker was at home at that time when the false ceiling collapsed, which resulted in a loud crash that even brought the neighbours out.

According to SMDN, the homeowner found the contractor on Facebook and had paid S$5,000 for renovations that were completed recently.

The family of five had been living in the four-room flat for five years, Today reported.

The incident has been reported to the contractor, the Tanjong Pagar Town Council and the police.

Compensation sought from contractor

The contractor, SR Tech Engineering, said the false ceiling could have collapsed as a result of a lack of supporting structures.

It has also arranged for the family to stay at a hotel for several days, while they try to fix the damage to items in the house for free and negotiate a compensation.

ST said that they have offered S$1,600 in compensation.

The homeowner does not want the false ceiling replaced, it was also reported.

Top photos via Sg Renovation Facebook & Shin Min Daily News