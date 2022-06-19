David Beckham playfully says sorry to S'pore kid who said 'eh!' to catch his attention

David Beckham has had a whirlwind of events since he landed in Singapore.

Football clinic

This includes the "We Got This" football clinic held on June 18 at The Arena.

Some of the clinic participants include these young children, who got some one-on-one training with the former professional football player himself.

Here's a video of him with the kids, whom he praised as having "a lot of potential".

Kid says 'eh!'

From the video, one can hear the children excitedly calling out "David Beckham!" and tapping his legs, vying for his attention.

But all it took for one young boy to get his attention was by uttering a simple sound.

The kid, who was last in line, was waiting for his turn to kick the ball and crawl between his legs.

As he was distracted by the other children, the young boy said "eh!" to catch his attention, which worked, as Beckham apologetically said "ah, ok sorry", before letting the boy have his turn:

Awwww.

Top image from @davidbeckham on Instagram.