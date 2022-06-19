Back

David Beckham playfully says sorry to S'pore kid who said 'eh!' to catch his attention

The superstar midfielder had momentarily forgotten about the young boy.

Fasiha Nazren | June 19, 2022, 04:39 PM

Events

Tinker Fest Adventure

28 May 2022 - 26 June 2022

Science Centre Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

David Beckham has had a whirlwind of events since he landed in Singapore.

Football clinic

This includes the "We Got This" football clinic held on June 18 at The Arena.

Some of the clinic participants include these young children, who got some one-on-one training with the former professional football player himself.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by adidas Singapore (@adidassg)

Here's a video of him with the kids, whom he praised as having "a lot of potential".

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham)

Kid says 'eh!'

From the video, one can hear the children excitedly calling out "David Beckham!" and tapping his legs, vying for his attention.

But all it took for one young boy to get his attention was by uttering a simple sound.

The kid, who was last in line, was waiting for his turn to kick the ball and crawl between his legs.

As he was distracted by the other children, the young boy said "eh!" to catch his attention, which worked, as Beckham apologetically said "ah, ok sorry", before letting the boy have his turn:

Awwww.

Top image from @davidbeckham on Instagram.

Brace yourselves, more rain will fall on S'pore from June-Aug. 2022

More rain, but just as warm.

June 20, 2022, 11:24 AM

'Pink Dot is about love for everyone': Sights & sounds of Pink Dot 2022

We spoke to some attendees to find out more about Pink Dot 2022.

June 20, 2022, 11:24 AM

M'sian MP says floods could be turned into tourist attractions

Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz previously served as Malaysia's Tourism and Culture Minister.

June 20, 2022, 11:08 AM

How an ex-army regular, with no baking experience, founded a bakery that sells over 100,000 cakes year-round

Lessons on Leadership: Founder of Baker’s Brew, Huat Jin Beh, on how he’s building a brand to become the “entity of celebration”.

June 20, 2022, 06:14 AM

Fina bans transgender swimmers from women's elite races if they went through male puberty

A new category will be organised for male-to-female transgender athletes.

June 20, 2022, 03:16 AM

Raybe Oh’s mum prayed for her life to be taken in exchange for her daughter’s after horrific crash

The elderly woman also asked to live for three more years so she can look after her daughter.

June 19, 2022, 07:12 PM

Heng Swee Keat tests positive for Covid-19 during work trip in Berlin

He is currently in isolation and will be unable to attend his scheduled work engagements.

June 19, 2022, 05:55 PM

S’pore man, 62, allegedly spends 8 futile years trying to get S$50,000 back from woman he claimed he dated

She has denied ever dating the man in the first place, and said he was slandering her out of spite.

June 19, 2022, 05:03 PM

Jade Rasif praises David Beckham for helping to clear stage & going out of his way to greet fans

Awwww.

June 19, 2022, 03:31 PM

Larger S'pore Specials & K9 sniffer dogs continue to be available to potential adopters living in HDB flats

Adopt, don't shop.

June 19, 2022, 12:59 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.