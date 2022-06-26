Chonky calico cat in Woodlands shares mattress & meal with cat friend

A calico community cat in Woodlands, previously found sleeping atop a food delivery bag, has upgraded to lounging on a thin mattress.

Gifted a thin mattress

For the past two months, Facebook user Phoebe Ng has been keeping fellow cat lovers updated on the happenings of the estate's community cats via the Facebook group "Sayang Our Singapore's Community Cats".

This week, just in time for the rainy weather, the community cats have been gifted a thin mattress.

The scene of the cats lazing on the bright pink mattress designed with teddy bears and donuts is absolutely adorable.

The mattress also provides plenty of space for the community cats to sprawl about and feel comfortable. Even folded in half, two cats fit snugly on the mattress.

Calico makes a friend

In early June, the calico cat left its usual hangout place and was nowhere to be found, according to Ng.

A neighbour told her that it was because the thermal bag she enjoys resting on had seemingly disappeared.

The calico returned soon after, and Ng noted that it was getting along well with another resident black cat in the area.

In Ng's recent visits, the calico cat was seen sharing a meal and even grooming its newfound friend.

Cats are well cared for

The estate's cats are known to hang around near the bicycle racks.

They are pampered and deeply loved by the community, who regularly bring gifts to elevate their lifestyle.

Aside from food and water, residents also provide plenty of enrichment in the form of cardboard boxes for the cats to scratch, bite or hide in.

The two friends also take turns on the cat beds contributed by residents, one of which was procured by Ng herself.

Top images by Phoebe Ng/FB.