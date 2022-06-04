Chong Pang Food Centre reopens with fresh paint, improved sanitation

Chong Pang Food Centre reopened on Jun. 4, 2022 after it was closed for redecoration and repair on Apr. 18.

According to Minister for Home Affairs and Law and Nee Soon GRC MP K Shanmugam, the Yishun Ring Road hawker centre now sports a brand new coat of paint and repaired tables and chairs.

In addition, plumbing and sanitation have been improved.

"All light bulbs have also been replaced with LED ones for a more comfortable, environmentally friendly, dining experience," wrote Shanmugam in a post on Facebook

"Such repair and redecoration work is regularly carried out by Nee Soon Town Council."

The town council added in their own Facebook post on the reopening that workers had been cleaning the centre "to ensure a clean and safe environment for our residents to enjoy their meals".

The adjacent Chong Pang Market had previously closed from Mar. 15 to Apr. 8, 2022, for repairs.

Chong Pang Food Centre is known for its affordable and delectable hawker fare.

Top image from K Shanmugam's Facebook page and Google Maps