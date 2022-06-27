Back

Chinese woman, 33, pays S$117 million for 49-room luxury property in Italy

The property is reportedly the size of 100 basketball courts.

Karen Lui | June 27, 2022, 02:33 PM

A 33-year-old Chinese woman purchased a luxury property in Sardinia, Italy, for €80 million (~S$117 million), according to the regional newspaper, L’unione Sarda.

The newspaper identified the buyer as Nani Wang from Jiangsu, based on the information on the cashier's cheque.

The former board director of JD Health International, the healthcare subsidiary of Chinese e-commerce platform, JD.com, shares the same name as the buyer, Sina reported.

Media reports said the buyer did not opt for an instalment payment plan and instead paid for it in one lump sum.

According to another Italian newspaper La Nuova, the property is a seaside villa located in the "most chic areas of Costa Smeralda" near Porto Cervo.

The house is described as "revolutionary" with origins traced to the 1970s by an English tycoon Lord Charles Clore.

The luxury mansion reportedly covers an area of 40,000 square metres (around the size of 100 basketball courts) and includes 49 rooms, a heliport, three beaches, and a cinema.

It also boasts four large VIP suites and eight guest bedrooms, three of which have their separate living rooms and kitchens.

Top image via Miller_Eszter on Pixabay.

