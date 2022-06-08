US man who allegedly killed Chinese delivery worker over duck sauce is a sauce hoarder

Police in New York have arrested a man for the murder of food deliveryman Yan Zhiwen on June 1.

China-born Yan, a 45-year-old father of three, was shot on April 30 outside the Chinese food restaurant that he had worked at for over 10 years.

An obsession with condiments

Glenn Hirsch, 51, was charged with murder and criminal possession of a firearm.

When police searched his house for weapons, they found that Hirsch had been hoarding packets of duck sauce.

The New York Daily News reports that a police source had described Hirsch as a "hoarder" with an obsession for the condiment, and that "his whole refrigerator was filled with duck sauce, and other condiments".

Police have made an arrest in the killing of Zhiwen Yan, a beloved food delivery worker in Forest Hill, Queens. Yan worked at a local Chinese restaurant. The accused is 51 year old Glenn Hirsch. Sources say he is the same angry customer who got into a dispute over duck sauce. pic.twitter.com/yuHeLzSmOn — Lissette Nuñez (@LissetteNunezTV) June 2, 2022

Not satisfied with amount of duck sauce he received

Hirsch had been in dispute with the Great Wall, the Chinese restaurant that Yan delivered for, since November 2021.

Hirsch had complained to restaurant owner Yang Kai about not receiving enough duck sauce, a sweet and sour condiment often served with Chinese takeaway dishes in the U.S., when picking up an order.

Despite being allowed to take a bin of sauce, Hirsch was not satisfied and eventually the dispute escalated until the police were called.

Repeated harassment and police inaction

According to CBSNews, Hirsch had repeatedly harassed Yang and his staff, threatening them with knives, vandalising Yang’s car and slashing its tires, and even once threatening them with a gun.

Yang said that he had reported Hirsch to the police multiple times, but no action was taken.

The dispute would come to a head on April 30.

CCTV footage appears to show Hirsch outside the restaurant for more than an hour on the night of the murder. Hirsch then followed Yan as he drove away on his scooter, before eventually shooting him.

Police took over a month to arrest Hirsch as they needed time to build a case against him, saying that the case only seemed "simple at first", The New York Post reported.

The Daily Mail's report showed that people had gathered outside court when Hirsch was charged, holding signs saying that Yan was a victim of anti-Asian hate, police inaction, as well as of the increasing gun violence affecting the U.S.

Hirsch has meanwhile pled not guilty.

Tributes to a beloved neighbour

Yan’s widow Eva Zhao said that she and her family had been afraid while Hirsch was at large, worried that he might return to cause more violence, saying in an interview with CBSNews that she did not want to see another family suffer like hers had.

Yan was beloved in his neighbourhood, and was known as a friendly face and a hard worker. He often worked multiple jobs in order to support his family and was the primary breadwinner, and was eventually able to set up a laundromat which his wife now runs on her own.

His death led to tributes for him, recognising his presence in the community.

Touching memorial in front of Great Wall for Zhiwen Yan. So many handwritten notes say “my friend.” We’re told that was a catchphrase of Yan’s as he rode around Queens 7 days a week making deliveries, always with a smile, always without complaint. pic.twitter.com/lX8gwDWkT4 — Christina Fan (@Christinafantv) May 2, 2022

A Gofundme started by Zhao with the help of some friends has raised over US$220,000 (S$302,000) for Yan's family, while a second fundraiser raised US$150,000 (S$206,000) before combining efforts with Zhao's. Messages on the fundraiser are from well-wishers, but most tellingly from community members who speak of Yan's good nature.

Hirsch's arrest came at end of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) heritage month. It also comes as a new report by the Asian American Bar Association of New York revealed the scale of the problem of Asian American hate crimes in New York.

The report stated that out of 233 anti-Asian incidents reported in New York, there had only been seven convictions. The report called for more resources to fight hate crimes in New York, as well as legal reform.

Top photo from Daily Mail video and GoFundMe