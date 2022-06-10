Former China tour guide & cheat Yang Yin out of jail, deported & barred from S'pore

Convicted cheat and former China tour guide Yang Yin has been released from jail and deported from Singapore on June 9, 2022.

News of his deportation was reported by Lianhe Zaobao.

Yang was taken to the airport on Thursday morning for a flight to Nanjing, China.

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) told The Straits Times that Yang cannot re-enter Singapore ever again.

Yan was previously found guilty of cheating a Singaporean widow and retired physiotherapist, Chung Khin Chun, now 95, of S$1.1 million.

Sentenced to jail for 11 years & two months

Yang was sentenced to jail for 11 years and two months in total for a series of offences.

He served about two-thirds of his sentence after being in remand since Oct. 31, 2014.

In total, he spent about seven years and eight months in prison.

Yang's relationship with elderly widow

Chung, who is childless, became a widow when her husband passed away in 2007.

Yang met her in 2008 when he served as her private tour guide during a China trip.

In 2009, he moved into her bungalow in Yio Chu Kang.

He claimed he was Chung's "grandson" and it was the elderly woman who wanted it.

Yang obtained Singapore permanent residency in 2011.

In the same year, he brought his wife and two young children here.

Yang stood to inherit some S$40 million in a 2010 will and was given lasting power of attorney by the widow in 2012 to manage her welfare and financial affairs.

How case ended up being prosecuted

Yang's crimes came to light in September 2014 following his arrest in the wake of police reports filed against him.

Chung’s niece and guardian, Hedy Mok, now aged 69, had earlier in 2014 sued Yang for manipulating her aunt into giving him control of her assets.

Yang's crimes

Initially, in September 2016, Yang, then 42, was sentenced to jail for six years.

He was convicted of two offences of criminal breach of trust for misappropriating S$1.1 million.

Yang pleaded guilty during his trial in August 2016 to misappropriating S$500,000 in February 2010 and S$600,000 in January 2012.

The Attorney-General's Chambers appealed the sentence and it was extended to nine years in March 2017.

Yang was also sentenced to jail for another two years and two months in September 2016.

This additional jail time was for falsifying receipts for a sham company in order to stay in Singapore and obtain permanent residency.

Elderly woman and her niece relieved

Mok told Shin Min Daily News that she is relieved that Yang has been deported.

She said her aunt also said she is glad Yang is no longer around after serving his sentence.

