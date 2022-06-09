Back

Man in China divorcing wife of 16 years after finding out 3 daughters not fathered by him

He first discovered his youngest child was not his and sought more paternity tests.

Belmont Lay | June 09, 2022, 11:46 AM

A 45-year-old man in China wants to divorce his wife of 16 years after finding out that he raised three daughters with her when none were fathered by him.

The man, whose surname is Chen, is from Jiangxi province, eastern China.

He first suspected that his wife was cheating on him when she started avoiding his calls and said she wanted to work away from home earlier in 2022, China Jiangxi Radio and TV Station reported on June 8, according to the South China Morning Post.

Man worked away from home

Chen has always been working away from home to support his family, but he never suspected his wife, whose surname is Yu, of cheating on him.

While apart, they communicated via frequent voice and video calls.

Tracked wife down

After his wife's request of wanting to work elsewhere, Chen tracked down his wife using her mobile phone’s GPS location which led him to a hotel in eastern China where she was staying on March 1.

The next morning he witnessed his wife with a man she had been having an affair with when they were checking out of the hotel.

Forgave wife

Despite the confirmation of her infidelity, Chen forgave Yu.

But he also sought a paternity test that then revealed his youngest daughter was not his biological child.

However, he chose to keep his family and marriage together.

Underwent more paternity tests

Chen then underwent further paternity tests and found that his two other daughters were also not his biological children.

Yu then cut off contact and Chen could not locate her.

Chen then approached local media for help in finding his wife, where he was seen crying with his head in his hands.

Chen said during the interview: “None of them was my own child.”

Media tracked wife down

When she was tracked down by the TV station, Yu shot back and justified her actions.

“I don’t think I cheated on him. Is biological paternity really important? Couples who are sterile adopt kids all the time,” Yu said via a phone interview.

She also criticised her husband for divorcing her just because he found out their three daughters were conceived with another man.

She said, according to SCMP: “Please try to empathise with me. The three children called him ‘dad’ for many years, but now he says the daughters are not his own. What is the difference between him and an animal?”

SCMP reported that the woman has been slammed unanimously on Chinese social media.

Interviews with divorce lawyers revealed that the man might have a case of seeking compensation under the law.

Top photos via Sohu & SCMP

