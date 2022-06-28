China father cries after tutoring son daily for 1 year & he scores 6/100 for math exams

A father in China ended up crying and drying his own tears as he gave his son math tuition for one year, only for the child to get six out of 100 marks in his final mathematics examination.

A video put up on Weibo by mainland Chinese media Qilu Evening News of the father crying in a bedroom and wiping away his tears has made the rounds in China owing to the heartbreaking visuals but hilarious circumstances.

The man's wife can be heard laughing in the background.

The father broke down in tears on June 23 as he felt let down when he received his son’s final exam report card.

The man and his wife live in Zhengzhou, Henan.

It was revealed that the man had been staying up late at night to give his son math tuition every day for the past year.

In the video, shot by the boy's mother, the father said: "I don't care anymore, my efforts are wasted, let him struggle by himself!"

Plot twist

Taiwanese media ET Today reported that the father's angst stemmed from his son's inconsistent results that range from 40 to 50 marks to 80 to 90 marks sometimes.

But after the year-long tuition administered personally by the father, the son scored six out of 100 -- a massive blow to the son and the father.

Reactions

Reactions to the video were mostly commiserating with the father about the difficulties of parenting and the pressures of modern education.

However, a lot of comments ran along the lines of how six out of 100 marks was a bit too much -- and obviously too little -- even by failing standards.

Others mentioned that the six out of 100 score was a reflection of the father's math ability and not the son's.

Those who commented with less joviality said the son might have handed in the exam with blank responses as a form of silent protest, and that the father needed to reassess whether his own method of teaching his son was correct.

Top photos via