Cat in Indonesia looks like Zorro

A cat in a multi-cat household in Indonesia has won the internet as it naturally looks like Zorro.

Just a regular cat with black patch around the eyes

Its owner, Indraini Wahyudin Noor, 50, from Banjarmasin, Indonesia, has gained some fame because of the cat's markings around its eyes.

Named Boy, the mixed Persian kitten is nine months old and one of Indraini's youngest cats.

The black patch around its eyes is almost symmetrical.

Indraini said: "The cat's name is Boy, but many people call him Zorro. I have many cats but this is the only one who has a mask on his face. He's my favourite cat!"

"He is a very spoiled cat, he always wants to be petted, cuddled and held. He likes to play a lot but he hates being bathed each week."

Videos of the cat were quickly circulated online after it was shared on social media.

Plays Zorro theme song for cat

Indraini regularly plays the Zorro theme song to the cat these days.

He added: "I also think he looks just like Zorro, and I think he likes regularly listening to the Zorro music. People who see him for the first time usually say that he's unique, cute and how he looks just like Zorro."

"They even call him the cat thief!"

All media via Indraini Wahyudin Noor