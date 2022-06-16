Back

Cat in Indonesia looks like Zorro

Black marking around the eyes symmetrical.

Belmont Lay | June 16, 2022, 12:13 PM

Events

World Vision Charity Movie Screening: Catch an award-winning film with your BFF

25 June 2022

Golden Village VivoCity

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A cat in a multi-cat household in Indonesia has won the internet as it naturally looks like Zorro.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by iWhy_ (@iwhy_75)

Just a regular cat with black patch around the eyes

Its owner, Indraini Wahyudin Noor, 50, from Banjarmasin, Indonesia, has gained some fame because of the cat's markings around its eyes.

Named Boy, the mixed Persian kitten is nine months old and one of Indraini's youngest cats.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by iWhy_ (@iwhy_75)

The black patch around its eyes is almost symmetrical.

Indraini said: "The cat's name is Boy, but many people call him Zorro. I have many cats but this is the only one who has a mask on his face. He's my favourite cat!"

"He is a very spoiled cat, he always wants to be petted, cuddled and held. He likes to play a lot but he hates being bathed each week."

Videos of the cat were quickly circulated online after it was shared on social media.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by iWhy_ (@iwhy_75)

Plays Zorro theme song for cat

Indraini regularly plays the Zorro theme song to the cat these days.

He added: "I also think he looks just like Zorro, and I think he likes regularly listening to the Zorro music. People who see him for the first time usually say that he's unique, cute and how he looks just like Zorro."

"They even call him the cat thief!"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by iWhy_ (@iwhy_75)

All media via Indraini Wahyudin Noor

S’pore man, 64, racks up over S$100,000 in medical bills after being attacked by love rival, 72

The assailant has been sentenced to 4 years and 11 months in jail.

June 16, 2022, 12:02 PM

49% of companies in Japan still using Internet Explorer in March 2022

Explorer.

June 16, 2022, 11:27 AM

Ferry operations from HarbourFront to Batam & Karimun available again

Batam, here we come.

June 16, 2022, 11:05 AM

Reckless S'pore delivery rider punches woman 5 times after she shouted at him

The man waited for her downstairs to confront her.

June 16, 2022, 10:36 AM

SriLankan Airlines plane avoids collision with S'pore-bound British Airways plane over Turkey

SriLankan Airlines issued a statement in response to the incident.

June 16, 2022, 02:12 AM

Johor-Woodlands KTM train service peak-hour tickets sold out ahead of June 19 resumption

Just a five-minute ride.

June 15, 2022, 10:49 PM

NOVELA’s Great Beauty Sale has up to 80% off over 1,000 luxury beauty products from June 16 to 19, 2022

Best time to shop for beauty products.

June 15, 2022, 08:03 PM

Hundreds of little penguin carcasses wash ashore in New Zealand, climate change a possible factor

One local researcher believes that over 500 dead penguins have washed up since the start of May 2022.

June 15, 2022, 07:05 PM

5 family-friendly games at Timezone S’pore for a heck of a time this June holidays

It’ll change what you think an arcade can be.

June 15, 2022, 06:55 PM

Where will Jumbo go? Will the iconic restaurant float down to S'pore?

We speculate wildly about the location of the legendary restaurant ship's next home.

June 15, 2022, 06:46 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.