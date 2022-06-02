Chinese national buys 20 units at CanningHill Piers condo, formerly Liang Court, for over S$85 million

A buyer from China reportedly bought 20 units at the luxury condominium CanningHill Piers, formerly Liang Court, EdgeProp reported.

The predominantly three and four-bedroom units are located at various levels from the sixth to 23rd floors of the development in Clarke Quay.

Six of the units are three-bedroom units of 1,259 sq ft.

Another five units are three-bedroom units of 1,130 sq ft.

The remaining nine units are large four-bedroom units of 1,959 sq ft.

The three-bedroom units cost between S$3.1 million and S$3.3 million each, while the four-bedroom units cost between S$5.3 million and S$5.6 million each, Lianhe Zaobao reported.

The total purchase price of the bulk deal came up to more than S$85 million.

EdgeProp reported that the deal was brokered by agents from ERA Realty Network.

Zaobao reported that the buyer is from Fujian, China.

He is also said to be mulling 10 more units, which would bring the total transaction to more than S$100 million.

No other details about the buyer were reported.

Mothership.sg has reached out to ERA Realty Network for comment and will update this article if they reply.

Zaobao reported that if 10 more units were purchased, S$30 million in stamp duties will be incurred under the new property cooling measures.

About the property

Sale of the units have been hot since the project launched in November 2021, with 538 units taken up over one weekend.

The 696-unit condominium project, which oversees the Singapore River, is close to 92 per cent sold, according to EdgeProp.

All the one- and two-bedroom units at CanningHill Piers are said to be fully sold.

Including this bulk purchase, a total of 639 units have been sold at CanningHill Piers.

CanningHill Piers is a joint development by City Developments and CapitaLand Development.

The project comprises a 24-storey and a 48-storey residential tower linked by a sky bridge.

CanningHill Piers is an upcoming integrated development that includes CanningHill Square, with F&B and retail outlets, a 475-room hotel by Moxy under Marriott International, and 192 serviced apartments under Ascott, the serviced apartment arm of CapitaLand.

Bulk buying of Singapore property not unheard of

Top photos via CapitaLand & CanningHill Piers