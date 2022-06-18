Back

Diners claim they were asked to pay S$50 to bring cake into restaurant at Fort Canning, restaurant refutes allegations

The restaurant informed the group that 'no outside food was allowed'.

Lean Jinghui | June 18, 2022, 01:01 PM

A group of diners in Singapore were allegedly informed that they would have to pay a S$50 fee if they wanted to bring in cake to a restaurant's premises.

The incident was shared by a Stomp reader, and was reported to have taken place at Le Jardin, a French restaurant located at Fort Canning Park, on June 14.

What happened

The person who submitted the story shared that the group had made a dinner reservation at Le Jardin for a birthday celebration on Monday.

However, when the group of friends turned up at the restaurant, they were allegedly told there would be a S$50 charge for bringing a cake in.

According to the person, the group had bought the cake from elsewhere, in order to mark the special occasion.

When they arrived, Le Jardin supposedly informed them that "no outside food was allowed" at the restaurant, and that they would have to pay S$50 if they still wanted to bring in the cake as an "event".

According to a one-star review left on Google by someone named Darren Wong, the group had already informed Le Jardin that they would be there to celebrate a birthday, prior to the visit. The review appears to be in relation to the incident reported by Stomp.

Via Google Maps

 

The reviewer noted that the incident could have been better resolved, had the restaurant simply suggested that the group purchase a cake from the restaurant if they wanted to bring their cake in.

According to the review, they eventually decided not to dine at Le Jardin, and opted to patronise a different venue instead.

Cake fee was actually S$20, not S$50

In response to the one-star Google review, Le Jardin reiterated its "no outside food and drinks" policy in a post on June 17, and explained that this policy was a fixed one.

It also alleged that the fee imposed for bringing the cake in had been S$20, and not S$50, as claimed by the reviewer.

Via Google Maps

According to the response by the Le Jardin team, the group had purportedly reserved another "earl grey lavender" cake with the restaurant on that day.

Citing a "do not say 'no' service DNA", Le Jardin claimed that it had proposed for the group to purchase the reserved cake in exchange for bringing in the cake they bought for free. However, that solution was reportedly rejected.

Mothership has reached out to Le Jardin for further clarification, and will update this story with their response.

Top image via Google Maps 

