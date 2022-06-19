S’pore man upset dad’s birthday cake arrived in ‘bad shape’, ends up with S$34.40 refund from Grab

A Facebook user took to the platform to complain about how a cake which he ordered via GrabFood arrived in "bad shape".

The man placed an order for a five-inch Yam Orh-Nee cake from eCreative at Jurong Point on Jun. 18, and it was delivered by a rider by bicycle.

He said that the cake looked like it was "going (to) break" on the side, and felt that the rider was not careful enough despite having been told to be careful as the cake was "fragile".

The man further said he was "so disappointed" as he had ordered the cake for his father's birthday, and thought that the driver should not have accepted the order if he could not do a good job of delivering the cake.

The photos shared by the user suggest that the cake had come in contact with its packaging as there was cream on one side of the box. The cake was also not in the centre of the cake board.

In a subsequent update, he has confirmed that Grab has since issued him a full refund.

