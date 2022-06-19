Back

S’pore man upset dad’s birthday cake arrived in ‘bad shape’, ends up with S$34.40 refund from Grab

Still can eat though.

Lee Wei Lin | June 19, 2022, 11:50 AM

Events

Tinker Fest Adventure

28 May 2022 - 26 June 2022

Science Centre Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A Facebook user took to the platform to complain about how a cake which he ordered via GrabFood arrived in "bad shape".

Photo from Facebook

Photo from Facebook

The man placed an order for a five-inch Yam Orh-Nee cake from eCreative at Jurong Point on Jun. 18, and it was delivered by a rider by bicycle.

Photo from Facebook

He said that the cake looked like it was "going (to) break" on the side, and felt that the rider was not careful enough despite having been told to be careful as the cake was "fragile".

The man further said he was "so disappointed" as he had ordered the cake for his father's birthday, and thought that the driver should not have accepted the order if he could not do a good job of delivering the cake.

Photo from Facebook

Photo from Facebook

Photo from Facebook

The photos shared by the user suggest that the cake had come in contact with its packaging as there was cream on one side of the box. The cake was also not in the centre of the cake board.

In a subsequent update, he has confirmed that Grab has since issued him a full refund.

Top photos from Facebook.

Brace yourselves, more rain will fall on S'pore from June-Aug. 2022

More rain, but just as warm.

June 20, 2022, 11:24 AM

'Pink Dot is about love for everyone': Sights & sounds of Pink Dot 2022

We spoke to some attendees to find out more about Pink Dot 2022.

June 20, 2022, 11:24 AM

M'sian MP says floods could be turned into tourist attractions

Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz previously served as Malaysia's Tourism and Culture Minister.

June 20, 2022, 11:08 AM

How an ex-army regular, with no baking experience, founded a bakery that sells over 100,000 cakes year-round

Lessons on Leadership: Founder of Baker’s Brew, Huat Jin Beh, on how he’s building a brand to become the “entity of celebration”.

June 20, 2022, 06:14 AM

Fina bans transgender swimmers from women's elite races if they went through male puberty

A new category will be organised for male-to-female transgender athletes.

June 20, 2022, 03:16 AM

Raybe Oh’s mum prayed for her life to be taken in exchange for her daughter’s after horrific crash

The elderly woman also asked to live for three more years so she can look after her daughter.

June 19, 2022, 07:12 PM

Heng Swee Keat tests positive for Covid-19 during work trip in Berlin

He is currently in isolation and will be unable to attend his scheduled work engagements.

June 19, 2022, 05:55 PM

S’pore man, 62, allegedly spends 8 futile years trying to get S$50,000 back from woman he claimed he dated

She has denied ever dating the man in the first place, and said he was slandering her out of spite.

June 19, 2022, 05:03 PM

David Beckham playfully says sorry to S'pore kid who said 'eh!' to catch his attention

The superstar midfielder had momentarily forgotten about the young boy.

June 19, 2022, 04:39 PM

Jade Rasif praises David Beckham for helping to clear stage & going out of his way to greet fans

Awwww.

June 19, 2022, 03:31 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.