Back

Taxi driver, 71, found dead in ComfortDelGro taxi along road in Beach Road area

Investigations are ongoing.

Fiona Tan | June 28, 2022, 02:40 PM

Events

Tinker Fest Adventure

28 May 2022 - 26 June 2022

Science Centre Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A 71-year-old man was found dead in a yellow ComfortDelGro taxi at North Bridge Road.

Incident happened on Jun. 23

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) told Stomp that they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at around 6:05pm on Jun. 23.

The man was found "lying motionless" at 10 North Bridge Road. He was pronounced dead at scene by a paramedic.

He is believed to be the vehicle's driver.

A stationary vehicle was seen parked along the side of the road near the entrance to the open air car park in front of Block 10 North Bridge Road.

Image by Jolene Hoe/Facebook.

Two police cars were at the scene with several police officers seen attending to the incident.

Three police officers were seen carrying the deceased man out of his taxi in a video put up on the Singapore Incidents Facebook page.

According to Stomp, the body was lowered onto a white plastic sheet and it appeared to be stiff.

In another video of the incident, the area where the taxi had stopped was cordoned off, and the yellow car was covered in a white plastic sheet.

Video from Imgur.

Investigations ongoing

Based on preliminary investigations, SPF said they do not suspect foul play.

Investigations are ongoing.

Top image screenshot of videos from Imgur and Singapore Incidents/Facebook

Some risk of haze returning to Southeast Asia in 2022, but won't be as bad: SIIA

Enjoy the fresh air now.

June 28, 2022, 01:55 PM

Engineer, 64, is 1st S'porean to get Dutch knighthood for work on polders

Arise, Sir Way Seng.

June 28, 2022, 01:33 PM

Sushi Express increases prices to S$2++ per plate for some items, including salmon sashimi

Oh no.

June 28, 2022, 01:20 PM

Son fought to live: Father of 18-month S'porean toddler who died after getting Covid-19

The boy had a high fever and recurrent seizures.

June 28, 2022, 01:09 PM

Comfort DelGro apologises, refunds fare after driver drops granny with dementia & helper at wrong location

"We are sorry for this incident," said Comfort DelGro in a statement.

June 28, 2022, 12:58 PM

NEA makes police report after man caught smoking at void deck swears at its officers

The man has been charged for the smoking offence.

June 28, 2022, 11:49 AM

Former TVB actress & Miss Hong Kong winner charges fans S$263 for 5-minute Douyin chat

Some users were not impressed, adding that the amount for the personal chat was "far too high". 

June 28, 2022, 11:12 AM

Satay By The Bay stall serves customer 10 sticks of satay, 9 sticks clearly charred

Customer said the staff told him satay is served like that.

June 28, 2022, 02:58 AM

1½-year-old S'porean boy dies from brain inflammation after getting Covid-19

The patient had no other past medical history and was previously well.

June 27, 2022, 11:29 PM

Felicia Teo's alleged murderer discharged, but not acquitted: Is he no longer on the hook?

What is a "discharge not amounting to an acquittal"?

June 27, 2022, 08:24 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.