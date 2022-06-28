Taxi driver, 71, found dead in ComfortDelGro taxi along road in Beach Road area

A 71-year-old man was found dead in a yellow ComfortDelGro taxi at North Bridge Road.

Incident happened on Jun. 23

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) told Stomp that they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at around 6:05pm on Jun. 23.

The man was found "lying motionless" at 10 North Bridge Road. He was pronounced dead at scene by a paramedic.

He is believed to be the vehicle's driver.

A stationary vehicle was seen parked along the side of the road near the entrance to the open air car park in front of Block 10 North Bridge Road.

Two police cars were at the scene with several police officers seen attending to the incident.

Three police officers were seen carrying the deceased man out of his taxi in a video put up on the Singapore Incidents Facebook page.

According to Stomp, the body was lowered onto a white plastic sheet and it appeared to be stiff.

In another video of the incident, the area where the taxi had stopped was cordoned off, and the yellow car was covered in a white plastic sheet.

Investigations ongoing

Based on preliminary investigations, SPF said they do not suspect foul play.

Investigations are ongoing.

Top image screenshot of videos from Imgur and Singapore Incidents/Facebook