Back

Burger King Japan offering crunchy ramen noodles instead of fries amid potato shortage

Fries are still available on the menu.

Low Jia Ying | June 20, 2022, 04:37 PM

Events

Tinker Fest Adventure

28 May 2022 - 26 June 2022

Science Centre Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A burger with a side of crunchy ramen noodles? That's Burger King Japan's solution to a potato shortage in its restaurants.

The fast food chain is offering customers a packet of crunchy ramen noodles with their burgers in place of fries, in a meal it is calling the "daitai potato set", or the "almost potato set", Business Insider reported.

The "daitai potato set"

The meal was first offered in May this year, when many fast food chains in Japan struggled to supply fries due to a potato shortage, reported SoraNews24.

Though Burger King's french fries have not been totally removed from the menu, the chain is encouraging customers to opt for the crunchy ramen noodles, offering an "I supported the King" sticker with the daitai potato set.

Photo via Burger King Japan.

The set comes with a hamburger, a drink, and a packet of the popular Baby Star Dodekai Ramen snack.

Photo via Burger King Japan.

According to SoraNews24, the crispy ramen option is offered at no additional cost to customers purchasing a King Value combo meal.

Considered boiled ramen, squid, apple pie as substitutes

According to CBS, Burger King also considered boiled ramen, broiled squid and apple pie as substitutes for french fries.

Some customers have willingly given up fries at Burger King as a "show of loyalty", reported CBS.

Related stories

Top photos via Kevin Sarmiento/Google Maps and Burger King Japan

M'sia records 1st day in 18 months with no Covid-19 death

Malaysian health minister Khairy Jamaluddin credited the government's data driven approach.

June 20, 2022, 04:16 PM

Ang Mo Kio uncle lies on ground in heavy rain to feel the rain on his skin

Main character moment.

June 20, 2022, 03:56 PM

Jurassic Car Park: Chonky monitor lizard appears in M’sia supermarket car park, firemen called in

A wild monitor lizard appears.

June 20, 2022, 02:18 PM

S'poreans on tour bus stuck for over 4 hours along Second Link on Saturday despite leaving at 7:30am

They were expecting to reach Melaka by noon.

June 20, 2022, 01:48 PM

S'porean duo among 24 artists selected to sculpt for famous Swedish Icehotel

The pair have been participating in snow sculpting competitions in Japan for years.

June 20, 2022, 01:28 PM

S'porean woman suffers 1st & 2nd-degree burns after phone charger explodes during video call

She was on a video call while charging her phone when the incident happened.

June 20, 2022, 11:50 AM

Brace yourselves, more rain will fall on S'pore from June-Aug. 2022

More rain, but just as warm.

June 20, 2022, 11:24 AM

'Pink Dot is about love for everyone': Sights & sounds of Pink Dot 2022

We spoke to some attendees to find out more about Pink Dot 2022.

June 20, 2022, 11:24 AM

M'sian MP says floods could be turned into tourist attractions

Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz previously served as Malaysia's Tourism and Culture Minister.

June 20, 2022, 11:08 AM

How an ex-army regular, with no baking experience, founded a bakery that sells over 100,000 cakes year-round

Lessons on Leadership: Founder of Baker’s Brew, Huat Jin Beh, on how he’s building a brand to become the “entity of celebration”.

June 20, 2022, 06:14 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.