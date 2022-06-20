Burger King Japan offering crunchy ramen noodles instead of fries amid potato shortage

A burger with a side of crunchy ramen noodles? That's Burger King Japan's solution to a potato shortage in its restaurants.

The fast food chain is offering customers a packet of crunchy ramen noodles with their burgers in place of fries, in a meal it is calling the "daitai potato set", or the "almost potato set", Business Insider reported.

The "daitai potato set"

The meal was first offered in May this year, when many fast food chains in Japan struggled to supply fries due to a potato shortage, reported SoraNews24.

Though Burger King's french fries have not been totally removed from the menu, the chain is encouraging customers to opt for the crunchy ramen noodles, offering an "I supported the King" sticker with the daitai potato set.

The set comes with a hamburger, a drink, and a packet of the popular Baby Star Dodekai Ramen snack.

According to SoraNews24, the crispy ramen option is offered at no additional cost to customers purchasing a King Value combo meal.

Considered boiled ramen, squid, apple pie as substitutes

According to CBS, Burger King also considered boiled ramen, broiled squid and apple pie as substitutes for french fries.

Some customers have willingly given up fries at Burger King as a "show of loyalty", reported CBS.

