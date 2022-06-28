More attractions opening in Bugis including 1st Esports gaming hotel in S'pore

More than 20 F&B, fashion, lifestyle and entertainment brands will be launching at Bugis Town in the second half of 2022.

Bugis Town comprises CapitaLand malls Bugis+, Bugis Junction and Bugis Street.

Here are some new things to look forward to:

Bugis Junction

Bugis Junction has a new dining zone on the third floor of the mall.

The dining zone features eateries like Fu Lin Fried Yong Tofu and King of Prawn Noodles.

There will also Malaysia Boleh!, a Malaysian hawker-fare food court.

And then there's Wei Geng, a restaurant specialising in Sichuan cuisine.

Nike By Bugis will also open in Bugis Junction.

It is an exclusive retail concept that will have personalised shopping experiences.

Bugis+

Golden Village will be opening a new outlet in Bugis+.

Opening by the end of 2022, the eight-screen multiplex will feature two Gold Class Express halls.

Shoppers can also spend time at HaveFun Karaoke and Boulder Movement.

Uniqlo will also be unveiling its refreshed store in September 2022.

As for food offerings, Chinese barbeque restaurant Meow Barbecue will be opening its first outlet in Singapore at Bugis+.

Otherwise, one can indulge in mala at Yang Guo Mala Tang.

Bugis Street

In August 2022, ARENA eSports Hotel will open in Bugis Street.

It is Southeast Asia's biggest integrated esports gaming arena and themed hotel.

It has a 2,000 sq ft gaming arena, 76 private gaming hotel rooms, an integrated online Esports 3.0 platform, automated cashless check-in and out system and an esports lounge.

The hotel rooms double up as private gaming rooms equipped with professional-grade Esports equipment.

Here's a quick room at the rooms:

The hotel also offers co-working, co-playing and co-living facilities across a 25,000 sqft space.

Currently, Bugis Street is in the midst of enhancement works to refresh its facade and improve connectivity.

By November 2022, a new link bridge connecting Bugis Street with Bugis+ is expected to be completed.

Top image from CapitaLand.