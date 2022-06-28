Back

More attractions opening in Bugis including 1st Esports gaming hotel in S'pore

Exciting.

Fasiha Nazren | June 28, 2022, 04:58 PM

Events

Tinker Fest Adventure

28 May 2022 - 26 June 2022

Science Centre Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

More than 20 F&B, fashion, lifestyle and entertainment brands will be launching at Bugis Town in the second half of 2022.

Bugis Town comprises CapitaLand malls Bugis+, Bugis Junction and Bugis Street.

Here are some new things to look forward to:

Bugis Junction

Bugis Junction has a new dining zone on the third floor of the mall.

The dining zone features eateries like Fu Lin Fried Yong Tofu and King of Prawn Noodles.

Fu Lin Fried Yong Tofu. Photo from CapitaLand.

King of Prawn Noodles. Photo from CapitaLand.

There will also Malaysia Boleh!, a Malaysian hawker-fare food court.

And then there's Wei Geng, a restaurant specialising in Sichuan cuisine.

Nike By Bugis will also open in Bugis Junction.

It is an exclusive retail concept that will have personalised shopping experiences.

Bugis+

Golden Village will be opening a new outlet in Bugis+.

Opening by the end of 2022, the eight-screen multiplex will feature two Gold Class Express halls.

Shoppers can also spend time at HaveFun Karaoke and Boulder Movement.

HaveFun Karaoke. Photo from CapitaLand.

Boulder Movement. Photo from CapitaLand.

Uniqlo will also be unveiling its refreshed store in September 2022.

As for food offerings, Chinese barbeque restaurant Meow Barbecue will be opening its first outlet in Singapore at Bugis+.

Otherwise, one can indulge in mala at Yang Guo Mala Tang.

Bugis Street

In August 2022, ARENA eSports Hotel will open in Bugis Street.

It is Southeast Asia's biggest integrated esports gaming arena and themed hotel.

It has a 2,000 sq ft gaming arena, 76 private gaming hotel rooms, an integrated online Esports 3.0 platform, automated cashless check-in and out system and an esports lounge.

The hotel rooms double up as private gaming rooms equipped with professional-grade Esports equipment.

Here's a quick room at the rooms:

Photo from CapitaLand.

Photo from CapitaLand.

Photo from CapitaLand.

Photo from CapitaLand.

The hotel also offers co-working, co-playing and co-living facilities across a 25,000 sqft space.

Currently, Bugis Street is in the midst of enhancement works to refresh its facade and improve connectivity.

By November 2022, a new link bridge connecting Bugis Street with Bugis+ is expected to be completed.

Top image from CapitaLand.

China Street Fritters at Maxwell Food Centre selling price lowered from S$1 million to S$500,000

No takers so far.

June 28, 2022, 04:55 PM

S'pore's meritocracy can be improved to become more open & compassionate: Lawrence Wong

One of the ways he suggested is to do more in the early life of every child, "especially those from less well-off families so that the circumstances of their birth do not determine their future in life".

June 28, 2022, 04:49 PM

S'pore woman gets jail for offering meth to 17-year-old daughter as 'bonding activity'

They would do the drug at least once a week.

June 28, 2022, 04:19 PM

Punggol pasar malam up & running with Teochew oyster puffs, Thai skewers & milk tea, sweet potato balls

After a two-month delay.

June 28, 2022, 03:39 PM

China father cries after tutoring son daily for 1 year & he scores 6/100 for math exams

Can't blame the son as he got his genes from the father.

June 28, 2022, 03:22 PM

M'sia woman riding pillion falls off bike & breaks bones after coconut lands on her

She is currently under observation in Penang Hospital.

June 28, 2022, 02:58 PM

Taxi driver, 71, found dead in ComfortDelGro taxi along road in Beach Road area

Investigations are ongoing.

June 28, 2022, 02:40 PM

Some risk of haze returning to Southeast Asia in 2022, but won't be as bad: SIIA

Enjoy the fresh air now.

June 28, 2022, 01:55 PM

Engineer, 64, is 1st S'porean to get Dutch knighthood for work on polders

Arise, Sir Way Seng.

June 28, 2022, 01:33 PM

Sushi Express increases prices to S$2++ per plate for some items, including salmon sashimi

Oh no.

June 28, 2022, 01:20 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.