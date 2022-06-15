BTS not going on 'hiatus' but going on break instead: Band rep clarifies mistranslation

BTS has announced a major move: they will be going on a break to focus on the members' solo projects.

The news was dropped in a June 14, 2022 YouTube video wrapping up the 2022 BTS Fest, which celebrates the anniversary of the Korean boyband's debut.

At around the 21-minute mark, member Suga said in Korean, “So we’ve entered an off-season,” according to Soompi.

However, that was translated as “We’re going into a hiatus now." in the video's English subtitles.

The current YouTube caption reads, "We're taking a temporary break now [...]."

The other members then went on to talk about finding the band's identity, as well as their individual identities.

While the announcement has rocked the BTS fanbase, a statement from the band's representative clarified that the group is not on hiatus, but will instead explore some solo projects and remain active in different formats.

A subsequent report by Soompi conveyed the same sentiment, with a representative of Big Hit Music saying that the BTS will still carry out team activities:

“BTS will start a new chapter in which they will simultaneously carry out team activities and individual activities. This will be a time for each of the members to grow with their diverse activities, and we anticipate that this will foster BTS into a long-running team. The label will actively support this.”

The seven-member boyband debuted in 2013, and has earned itself a loyal fanbase known as ARMY all over the world.

Top image via BANGTANTV/YouTube