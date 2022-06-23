Back

Beauty in the Pot S'pore's 20% off ingredients now starts earlier at 10pm, available at all outlets

Great.

Mandy How | June 23, 2022, 12:11 PM

People who are rich enough to eat hotpot for supper can now start their sessions earlier.

On June 21, 2022, Beauty in the Pot announced that it is starting its 20 per cent off ingredients promotion half an hour earlier, at 10pm instead of 10:30pm.

Image via Beauty in the Pot

The promotion runs daily from 10pm to 3am at all outlets, but it applies only to ingredients, and not soup bases, condiments and drinks.

Last orders are at 2:15am.

Beauty in the Pot is famed for its Beauty Collagen Broth, alongside popular items like the Ebiko Prawn Paste and Fried Beancurd Skin.

Photo via Paradise Group's Facebook page

Photo via Paradise Group's Facebook page

There are currently seven outlets in Singapore—find one nearest to you here.

Top image via Paradise Group's Facebook page

