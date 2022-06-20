Back

Fina bans transgender swimmers from women's elite races if they went through male puberty

A new category will be organised for male-to-female transgender athletes.

Belmont Lay | June 20, 2022, 03:16 AM

Events

World Vision Charity Movie Screening: Catch an award-winning film with your BFF

25 June 2022

Golden Village VivoCity

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Fina, swimming's world governing body, has voted to ban transgender athletes from competing in women's races if they have gone through male puberty.

The new policy requires transgender competitors to have completed their transition by the age of 12 to qualify to compete in women's competitions.

Fina will also aim to establish an "open" category for swimmers whose gender identity is different than their birth sex.

Passing of new policy

This new policy was passed with 71 per cent of the vote from 152 Fina members, BBC, Sky News, and The Independent reported.

The decision was reached during an extraordinary general congress at the ongoing World Championships in Budapest.

Female-to-male transgender athletes can compete in men's races

Fina added that female-to-male transgender athletes -- transgender men -- are fully eligible to compete in men's swimming competitions, according to Reuters.

Fina president Husain Al-Musallam said: "We have to protect the rights of our athletes to compete, but we also have to protect competitive fairness at our events, especially the women's category at Fina competitions."

"Fina will always welcome every athlete. The creation of an open category will mean that everybody has the opportunity to compete at an elite level. This has not been done before, so Fina will need to lead the way. I want all athletes to feel included in being able to develop ideas during this process."

Fina members had heard a report from a transgender task force made up of leading figures from the world of medicine, law and sport, before coming to their decision.

What one expert said

According to BBC, Sandra Hunter, an exercise physiologist specialising in sex and age differences in athletic performance, said athletes do retain an advantage from going through male puberty.

Hunter, who was on the expert panel, said: "By 14 years or older, the difference between boys and girls is substantial. That's due to the advantages experienced due to the physiological adaptations in testosterone and the possession of the Y chromosome."

"Some of these physical advantages are structural in origin such as height, limb length, heart size, lung size and they will be retained, even with the suppression or reduction of testosterone that occurs in the transition from male to female."

Decision called out as 'discriminatory'

Athlete Ally, an LGBTQ athletic advocacy group responded to the announcement and said the eligibility criteria is "discriminatory".

Background

The conversation around transgender rights in sports intensified after University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas became the first transgender NCAA champion in Division I history after winning the women's 500-yard freestyle earlier this year, according to Reuters.

The discussion surrounded balancing inclusivity, while ensuring there is no unfair advantage.

Thomas swam for the Pennsylvanian men's team for three seasons before starting hormone replacement therapy in spring 2019.

She has since broken records for her university swimming team.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by University of Pennsylvania (@uofpenn)

Thomas has expressed a desire to compete for a place at the Olympics, but the new Fina rule would block her participation, according to Reuters.

USA Swimming updated its policy for elite swimmers in February addressing transgender athletes swimming in elite events, which included criteria that aim to reduce any unfair advantage, such as testosterone tests for 36 months before competitions, according to BBC.

Controversies over the participation of transgender athletes in female categories have impacted cycling, swimming, weightlifting and other sports over the past year.

Top photo via Unsplash

Raybe Oh’s mum prayed for her life to be taken in exchange for her daughter’s after horrific crash

The elderly woman also asked to live for three more years so she can look after her daughter.

June 19, 2022, 07:12 PM

Heng Swee Keat tests positive for Covid-19 during work trip in Berlin

He is currently in isolation and will be unable to attend his scheduled work engagements.

June 19, 2022, 05:55 PM

S’pore man, 62, allegedly spends 8 futile years trying to get S$50,000 back from woman he claimed he dated

She has denied ever dating the man in the first place, and said he was slandering her out of spite.

June 19, 2022, 05:03 PM

David Beckham playfully says sorry to S'pore kid who said 'eh!' to catch his attention

The superstar midfielder had momentarily forgotten about the young boy.

June 19, 2022, 04:39 PM

Jade Rasif praises David Beckham for helping to clear stage & going out of his way to greet fans

Awwww.

June 19, 2022, 03:31 PM

Larger S'pore Specials & K9 sniffer dogs continue to be available to potential adopters living in HDB flats

Adopt, don't shop.

June 19, 2022, 12:59 PM

S’pore man upset dad’s birthday cake arrived in ‘bad shape’, ends up with S$34.40 refund from Grab

Still can eat though.

June 19, 2022, 11:50 AM

M'sian actress Adibah Noor dies aged 51 from ovarian cancer

"Take care of yourself and don't be naughty."

June 19, 2022, 11:37 AM

S'porean, 37, on being dad to special needs son who mainly communicates through smiles & laughter

9-year-old Chace has Angelman Syndrome, a rare disorder causing delayed development and problems with speech and balance.

June 19, 2022, 10:40 AM

S'poreans' risk aversion holds back SMEs, could affect future economy: former MP Inderjit Singh

The former MP has written a book encouraging entrepreneurial thinking, and not just in starting a business.

June 19, 2022, 10:07 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.