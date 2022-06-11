Free trip to Korea, Apple iPad mini, Sony Camera & other attractive prizes in Atome's ‘Own Your Expression’ campaign worth up to $30K.

There's a mega sale happening on Atome right now.

For the uninitiated, Atome is a buy now, pay later app.

What the app allows you to do is pay for purchases in three instalments with no interest fee, across over 2,000 stores.

However, do make sure to pay your bills on time to avoid the late payment charge.

Here's what that looks like.

Currently, there are a few interesting promotions going on as part of Atome's Own Your Expression campaign.

Probably the most eye-catching prize is the chance to go on an "all-expense paid" trip to Korea.

Here are the steps to take to stand a chance at the Korea prize:

1. Refer a friend

2. Both the referrer and the referee will stand a chance in the giveaway, but you have to refer five or more friends to qualify for the Korea trip lucky draw

Even if you don’t win the trip to Korea, a S$5 voucher will be credited to both you and your friend’s Atome Wallet after the referral.

And that is not the only prize up for grabs as well.

5 or more referrals

A pair of Korea Air ticket + 3D2N Novotel Stay + S$12,000 cash worth S$15,000

Sony Cyber-shot RX100 VII Compact Camera worth S$1,449

DJI MIni 3 Pro worth S$1,349

Apple iPad Mini (6th gen) worth S$749

GoPro Hero10 Action Camera worth S$740

1 to 4 referrals

2 Magnetic Clip on Sunglasses + free prescription glasses worth S$600

Bose Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones 700 worth S$599

Prism + Nomad Ultra 16 worth S$499

Garmin Instinct 2 45mm Smartwatch worth S$499

2 Fresh gift sets worth S$358

Omnidesk Kenshi 48 inch Straight Edge worth S$349

Maximus Aluminium Luggage worth S$349

Two Kinohitmitsu Gift Sets worth S$329.30

Premium Flat Sheets Set worth S$299

Ogawa Eye Touch Pro worth S$298

For something more “sure-win”, just go on the app.

Shoppers can look forward to claiming a 33 per cent voucher daily and upsized flash vouchers worth up to S$40 off.

You can even take a look at other available vouchers up for grabs on the app:

What’s more, the lucky draws don't stop there.

If your order ID ends with the lucky number "33", that's another chance for you to get some cash back.

All you have to do is first register for the campaign by tapping the “tap to join now” button on the relevant page.

The next step is a tad more intuitive - shop. Every transaction is a chance to win.

And here’s how you win: Check your bill to see if the transaction ID ends with a 33, 333, or a 3,333.

Here’s how much you’ll get depending on the number of threes at the end.

Here are just some of the deals available on the app from notable brands such as Marks & Spencer, BHG, and Browhaus.

Tipsy group: 15 per cent off min. spend S$350, capped at S$60 (Return Voucher)

Strip: 5 per cent off S$40, capped at S$60

Browhaus: 5 per cent off S$40, capped at S$60

Marks & Spencer:

(New users) 10 per cent off S$60, capped at S$8

(Existing users) 5 per cent off S$80, capped at S$6

SK Jewellery: S$35 off S$399

BHG:

(New users) 10 per cent off S$40, capped at S$10

(Existing users) 5 per cent off minimum spend S$40, capped at S$10

Omnidesk:

(New users) S$35 off with minimum spend S$500

(Existing users) S$20 off with minimum spend S$500

IUIGA (Until July 3):

On-site purchase:

(New users) 10 per cent off minimum spend S$50, capped at S$10

(Existing users) 8 per cent off min spend S$50, capped at S$10

Online:

(New users) 10 per cent off minimum spend S$150, capped at S$20

(Existing users) 8 per cent off minimum spend S$150, capped at S$20

Fresh:

(New users) 10 per cent off minimum spend $40 capped at $10

(Existing users) $5 off min. spend $100"

Sephora:

On-site purchase:

(New users) $10 off $40 (evergreen),

(Existing users) $5 off $100 (15-19, 20-23 Jun).

Online:

(New users) $12 off $80,

(Existing users) $6 off $80

There's also a helpful label on the top to tell you if the deal is for online purchases or in-store purchases.

So check out Atome, these great deals and more for their Own Your Expression campaign till July 3, 2022.

This sponsored article by Atome has plenty of deals.

All photos from Atome.