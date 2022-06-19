Back

M'sian actress Adibah Noor dies aged 51 from ovarian cancer

"Take care of yourself and don't be naughty."

Fasiha Nazren | June 19, 2022, 11:37 AM

Malaysian actress and singer Adibah Noor binti Mohamed Omar, better known as Adibah Noor, passed away on Jun. 18, 2022.

She was 51.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adibah Noor Mohd Omar 🇲🇾 (@adibahnoormohdomar)

A report by The Star mentioned that Adibah was suffering from ovarian cancer.

According to Malay Mail, which cited several media reports, the entertainer had kept her illness a secret.

Her body was brought back to her father's home on Jun. 18.

Actress since 2004

Adibah had been in the Malaysian entertainment industry since 2004, starring as Kak Yam in Yasmin Ahmad's "Sepet" in 2004.

Since then, she had starred in other notable shows including "Phua Chu Kang Sdn Bhd", "Oh My English!" and "Talentime".

Prior to being an actress, Adibah was an English teacher. Videos she posted on Twitter that give advice on the English language are popular among her fans.

Tributes pour in

Several Malaysian celebrities have paid tribute to the well-loved actress.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Emylia Rosnaida (@emyliadac)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Harith Iskander (@harithiskander)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiara Jacquelina (@tiarajacquelina)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sharifah Amani (@sharifah_amani)

Top image from Adibah Noor's Instagram page.

