7-Eleven x Tiger Beer Sentosa outlet has Nitro Tea, Arctic Coke machine & beer on reverse tap

7-Eleven has collaborated with local brewery Tiger Beer to launch a new outlet at Palawan Beach, Sentosa.

This new outlet has several new exciting offerings.

First, the Nitro Tea, from S$3.50 per cup.

Exclusive to this outlet, these are black and fruit-flavoured teas infused with nitrogen gas to produce a smooth texture.

The Arctic Coke machine turns a bottle of Coca Cola into a Coke slushie.

Lastly, you can also get ice-cold Tiger Beer on reverse tap.

Ongoing launch promotions include:

Get a Large 16oz Slurpee at S$1.50 (U.P. S$1.80) until Jul. 3, 2022

Enjoy a buy-1-free-1 promotion on Nitro Tea until Jul. 3, 2022

Get one free Elegante glass with the purchase of three reverse tap cups of beers until Aug. 19, 2022

You can visit this new 7-Eleven outlet at 82 Palawan Beach Walk.

Credit for all images: 7-Eleven.