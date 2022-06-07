7-Eleven x Tiger Beer Sentosa outlet has Nitro Tea, Arctic Coke machine & beer on reverse tap

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
7-Eleven has collaborated with local brewery Tiger Beer to launch a new outlet at Palawan Beach, Sentosa.
This new outlet has several new exciting offerings.
First, the Nitro Tea, from S$3.50 per cup.
Exclusive to this outlet, these are black and fruit-flavoured teas infused with nitrogen gas to produce a smooth texture.
The Arctic Coke machine turns a bottle of Coca Cola into a Coke slushie.
Lastly, you can also get ice-cold Tiger Beer on reverse tap.
Ongoing launch promotions include:
- Get a Large 16oz Slurpee at S$1.50 (U.P. S$1.80) until Jul. 3, 2022
- Enjoy a buy-1-free-1 promotion on Nitro Tea until Jul. 3, 2022
- Get one free Elegante glass with the purchase of three reverse tap cups of beers until Aug. 19, 2022
You can visit this new 7-Eleven outlet at 82 Palawan Beach Walk.
Credit for all images: 7-Eleven.
