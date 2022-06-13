Adults should get 150-300 minutes of moderate-intensity activity a week: SportSG & HPB

Adults should aim to get 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity a week, according to new guidelines jointly published by Sport Singapore (SportSG) and the Health Promotion Board on Jun. 12.

The new Singapore Physical Activity Guidelines (SPAG) 2022 aims to get Singaporeans to lead less sedentary lifestyles and sets out recommendations for physical activity for different age groups.

What is moderate-intensity physical activity?

As a shorthand to understand the different exercise intensities, the SPAG guidebook categorises the different intensities according to how easy it is for one to talk and sing when engaging in the activity.

Performing physical activity at a light intensity means the individual should be able to talk and sing while moving.

A person is engaged in moderate-intensity activity if they find that talking is comfortable, but singing becomes more difficult.

At vigorous-intensity, neither singing nor prolonged talking is possible.

Spread activity throughout the week and avoid prolonged sedentary periods

The SPAG recommends that adults aged 18 to 64 years old engage in 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity a week.

This can include activities like jogging, leisure dancing, cycling, pilates and tai chi.

A minute of vigorous-intensity activity can also generally be considered as "almost two minutes’ worth of moderate-intensity activity", according to the guidebook.

Spreading activities throughout the week will also minimise the risk of injury and "prevents excessive fatigue", which can hinder a person from meeting the recommended duration of activities for the week.

It also said that adults should break up prolonged sedentary periods with light physical activity, and that "any level of physical activity is better than none".

Adults should also engage in "moderate-intensity muscle strengthening activities" which target the major muscle groups at least twice a week to build strength.

"Finding the suitable weight/resistance is key and a general good practice is to complete eight to 12 repetitions per set to achieve strengthening outcomes," it added.

Recommendations for other sub-groups

The SPAG also laid out group-specific recommendations for physical activity.

For instance, older adults aged 65 and above should similarly aim for 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity a week.

But they should try to incorporate exercises aimed at improving or maintaining muscle strength, balance, and flexibility at least three days a week as part of the weekly physical activities.

School children and youths aged seven to 17 years old should get an average of 60 minutes of moderate- to vigorous-intensity aerobic activity per day, and they should try out a variety of activities.

The SPAG also recommends that preschool children minimise sedentary behaviours, especially recreational screen time.

Persons with disabilities should also aim to get 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity a week.

But those who cannot meet the key guidelines should still avoid inactivity and engage in regular exercise according to their abilities.

Pregnant and postpartum women should get at least 150 minutes of moderate-activity physical activity a week, and should avoid vigorous-intensity physical activity.

View the full SPAG Guidebook here.

