IKEA S'pore offers 1-for-1 meatballs & plant balls for IKEA Family members on June 6, 2022

Membership is free.

Zi Shan Kow | June 03, 2022, 06:21 PM

On June 6, get 24 IKEA Swedish meatballs or plant balls for the price of 12 (S$8.50).

One-for-one meatballs

Image by IKEA Singapore.

IKEA is celebrating Sweden's national day with a one-for-one deal for both meatballs and plant balls.

The dine-in offer applies to IKEA Family members.

If you live in the west though, you can pre-order and pick up the meatballs or plant balls at the Jurong IKEA outlet through the "Click and Collect" service.

Kids eat free

Image by IKEA Singapore.

Good news for parents -- kids can eat free at all IKEA outlets from June 20 to 24.

The offer includes one free meal per child, with every one main purchased from the regular adult menu. The dine-in offer is applicable for IKEA Family members only.

The same deal is offered at the Alexander IKEA outlet from June 1 to 12.

IKEA Family members can also enjoy discounts on selected food items at all outlets. You can find the full menu here.

Top images by IKEA Singapore.

