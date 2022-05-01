Zouk will temporarily close until May 10

Zouk will be closed for the next nine days, until May 10.

Temporary closure

According to a series of Facebook stories on May 1, the popular nightclub announced that it would temporarily close its doors from midnight on May 1 to May 10.

This means that Zouk will only reopen on May 11.

It shared that its other outlets – Capital, RedTail and Phuture – will remain open for business as usual.

While it did not share details on the reason behind the temporary closure, Zouk said: "The safety of our guests is our priority. We have stepped up safety distancing measures and doubled our security to ensure this."

Refund available, Phuture an option

Ticket holders affected by the temporary closure can choose to use their tickets for entry into Zouk's sister outlet at Clarke Quay– Phuture.

Alternatively, ticket holders can opt for an open ticket to Zouk, valid until May 31 (except for guest DJ nights).

The nightclub added that one can also make a request for a refund by emailing Zouk at [email protected], if so inclined.

Nightlife has returned since Apr. 19

All nightlife businesses have been allowed to reopen fully since Apr. 19.

For nightlife businesses where dancing is involved, patrons are required to produce a negative ART result before entering the premises.

The ART has to be supervised by a Ministry of Health-approved test provider, either in-person or remotely, and done before the start of the visit or at most 24 hours before the end of the event.

Nightlife businesses are also required to abide by safe management measures, such as implementing capacity limits of 75 per cent for events with more than 1,000 people, and safe distancing requirements.

