Ukraine President Zelensky awards bomb-sniffing dog who discovered hundreds of explosive devices

Ukraine president Volodymr Zelensky on May 8 honored a service dog named Patron, who has supposedly discovered hundreds of explosive devices in a few months since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, according to the Ukrainian government.

Patron, an expert bomb finder and perhaps Ukraine's smallest fighter, has been honored by the country's president.



He has found more than 200 Russian explosives, President Volodymyr Zelenksy said, and also helps children learn about mine safety. https://t.co/dmJ37qU0tf pic.twitter.com/yn3xH0dV6Q — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 9, 2022

Zelensky, standing next to Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, presented what appeared to be a medal to the two-year-old Jack Russell Terrier, a video posted on Telegram by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine showed.

Patron means "cartridge" or "bullet" in Ukrainian.

Trudeau made a surprise visit to Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, on Sunday, May 9.

On his visit, he accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of committing "heinous war crimes" and announced a round of military aid, according to the CBC.

Patron the dog, the legend of this war, got his presidential award today, too. How cute is that!#dogsofukraine #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/HUsimtKWdz — olexander scherba🇺🇦 (@olex_scherba) May 8, 2022

Service dog

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a tweet on April 21 that Patron is a service dog in the city of Chernihiv.

"He has discovered over 150 explosive devices in #Ukraine since full scale #Russian invasion began. Patron works closely with deminers to make #Ukrainian cities safe again. Thank you so much for your service!" the ministry stated.

Patron is a service dog in #Chernihiv. He has discovered over 150 explosive devices in #Ukraine since full scale #Russian invasion began. Patron works closely with deminers to make #Ukrainian cities safe again.



Thank you so much for your service!



📸 by patron_dsns (Instagram) pic.twitter.com/VyFbk2ffLQ — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) April 24, 2022

Minor celebrity

Patron has been a minor celebrity online.

The famous Ukrainian demining dog “Patron” taking a nap during a joint press conference. pic.twitter.com/wYNmAYlxPE — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) May 7, 2022

In a May 1 tweet, Ukraine's Centre for Strategic Communications and Information Security posted a video of Patron digging for explosives.

"Patron the dog keeps working hard — just yesterday, he helped defuse 262 items of explosive ordnance near #Chernihiv. We are very proud of our very good boy," the centre wrote.

Patron the dog keeps working hard — just yesterday, he helped defuse 262 items of explosive ordnance near #Chernihiv. We are very proud of our very good boy. pic.twitter.com/hw4zyA8S9R — Stratcom Centre UA (@StratcomCentre) May 1, 2022

In a tweet on April 30, Patron was seen photographed with a young girl.

Everyone in Ukraine knows Patron, the tiny pup with a big responsibility — he looks for landmines to help defuse them. In his spare time, Patron also does charity work — here, he is greeting children from Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv. pic.twitter.com/kU3Iu0VidW — Stratcom Centre UA (@StratcomCentre) April 30, 2022

Patron's heroics have been celebrated online before the award ceremony.

Patron the dog keeps working hard — just yesterday, he helped defuse 262 items of explosive ordnance near #Chernihiv. We are very proud of our very good boy. pic.twitter.com/hw4zyA8S9R — Stratcom Centre UA (@StratcomCentre) May 1, 2022

Top photos via olexander scherba & Visegrád 24