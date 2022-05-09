Back

Ukraine President Zelensky awards bomb-sniffing dog who discovered hundreds of explosive devices

The goodest boy.

Belmont Lay | May 09, 2022, 03:10 PM

Ukraine president Volodymr Zelensky on May 8 honored a service dog named Patron, who has supposedly discovered hundreds of explosive devices in a few months since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, according to the Ukrainian government.

Zelensky, standing next to Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, presented what appeared to be a medal to the two-year-old Jack Russell Terrier, a video posted on Telegram by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine showed.

Patron means "cartridge" or "bullet" in Ukrainian.

Trudeau made a surprise visit to Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, on Sunday, May 9.

On his visit, he accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of committing "heinous war crimes" and announced a round of military aid, according to the CBC.

Service dog

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a tweet on April 21 that Patron is a service dog in the city of Chernihiv.

"He has discovered over 150 explosive devices in #Ukraine since full scale #Russian invasion began. Patron works closely with deminers to make #Ukrainian cities safe again. Thank you so much for your service!" the ministry stated.

Minor celebrity

Patron has been a minor celebrity online.

In a May 1 tweet, Ukraine's Centre for Strategic Communications and Information Security posted a video of Patron digging for explosives.

"Patron the dog keeps working hard — just yesterday, he helped defuse 262 items of explosive ordnance near #Chernihiv. We are very proud of our very good boy," the centre wrote.

In a tweet on April 30, Patron was seen photographed with a young girl.

Patron's heroics have been celebrated online before the award ceremony.

Top photos via olexander scherba & Visegrád 24

