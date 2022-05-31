Parents called out for letting young boy steer BMW along road in Katong

Starting young is the way to go to cultivate habits of highly effective people, but driving a car while underage is definitely not one of them.

A couple in Singapore has been slammed after their Instagram Story showing a young boy being allowed to steer a car was posted on the Facebook community group, SG Road Vigilante.

Young boy steered car

The video showed a young boy with his hands on a BMW's steering wheel while driving along Goodman Road in the Katong area.

While the adult driver's hands were seen holding onto the boy's hands, there were times in the video this was not the case.

The adult driver could be heard saying: "Whoa, why [are] you so good? Can teach me".

The woman filming the video, perhaps jokingly, said: "Wah, cannot go so fast. I'm very scared."

From the video, it appeared that the vehicle was going at about 60km/h before the driver slowed down to almost 7km/h at the T-junction of Goodman Road and Boscombe Road.

Covered some distance

Based on a quick search on Google Maps, the car seemed to have travelled a significant distance.

It started near Chelsea Lodge, where the car was moving at about 60km/h.

The car slowed down at the T-junction shown below.

Chelsea Lodge is circled in the screenshot below, marking the distance from the building to the T-junction.

Negative reactions

Many commenters online shared their disapproval, with some saying that the family "chose to endanger" other road users.

Top photo from SG Vigilante Facebook page.