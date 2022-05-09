Recent spate of workplace deaths 'too many' & 'not acceptable': PM Lee

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong called out the recent spate of workplace deaths in Singapore in a Facebook post on May 9.

He noted that there had been 20 workplace deaths this year, with 10 happening in April 2022 alone.

PM Lee said this was far too many, and not acceptable.

He wrote: "Since the beginning of this year, 20 people have died at work, in accidents of one kind or another — 10 in April alone. This is far too many, and not acceptable."

There were 37 workplace deaths in 2021.

The Ministry of Manpower, Workplace Safety and Health Council, NTUC Singapore, and industry partners have called for a safety time-out starting May 9.

This will last for two weeks.

According to PM Lee, companies can focus on "workplace safety, reinforce their safety processes, and deal promptly with safety issues raised by workers".

Economy reopening

PM Lee noted that with the economy reopening and activities ramping up, safety standards and practices appear to have slipped.

He wrote:

"We have been working hard for years to prevent workplace accidents, especially deaths. We have made good progress. But with our economy reopening and activities ramping up, safety standards and practices seem to have slipped. Accident rates have gone up, and we have lost ground."

He then emphasised the need to "put this right" and called on everyone involved to take "safety at the workplace seriously".

He added:

"Lives are at stake. We have a responsibility to keep all our workers safe, whether they are local or foreign. Let us ensure a safe workplace for all, so that all our workers can return home safely to their families."

