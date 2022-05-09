M'sia woman takes TikTok video of herself hoping to catch the faces of men stalking her

A woman in Malaysia walking alone in a residential area held up her mobile phone to take a TikTok video of her face and background after she realised she might have been followed by men.

The woman, Phichzy10, claimed she was being stalked in the six-second video on May 8.

The caption on her video read: "I'm so freakin' scared these guys keep following me. Pretending to film a video hope I record their face."

Captured at least two people behind her

In the video, the woman could be seen glancing to the side and appeared to act as normal as she could while trying to capture the scene behind her.

Despite the video's short duration, a split-second shot captured a person in yellow standing several metres behind her.

Another person could be seen further behind along the corridor.

The video has been watched 3 million times with 2,200 comments.

Those who commented expressed concern and asked if the woman was safe.

She subsequently replied that she called her boyfriend and arrived safely at his house.

She also reminded other girls to be vigilant when they are out alone.

Responses

In response, one comment suggested that women should not go straight home as the stalker will then know where they live.

Those being followed should go into a store and ask someone for help.

Another suggested the woman should undo her ponytail immediately, or else it will make it easier for the stalker to grab a hold of her.

However, some commenters also expressed scepticism as they questioned if the men were residents in the block and why she had time to insert captions and music into the video if it was such a serious situation that required an urgent response.

Top photo via Phichzy10