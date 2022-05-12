Back

Women shout, throw sticks at python to stop it from eating duck at Bukit Timah forest

Pythons need to eat too.

Belmont Lay | May 12, 2022, 01:52 AM

Events

FSM ETFestival 2022: Expand Your Horizon & Engage The Future with ETFs

14 May 2022

Online, Free Registration/Admission

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A woman in Singapore repeatedly shouted at a slow-moving duck, instructing it to get lost as it was stalked by a massive python.

Another woman then threw sticks at the python to deter its advance and to save the duck from being attacked and eaten.

A video of the incident was uploaded to TikTok, where a duck was seen behaving as if it was clueless about being almost turned into a meal.

The video is believed to have been shot at Bukit Timah Nature Reserve.

Both the duck and the snake were in a drain.

@3344520ma

周末陪家人武吉知马山徒步中，从蛇口中，解救了一只白白胖胖的🦆

♬ 原聲 - 新加坡马姐

What video showed

A woman could be heard shouting in Mandarin off-camera: "Duck, quickly run away. The snake is going to eat you."

A child's voice was also heard off-camera saying the same.

The duck remained rooted at the same spot despite the shouting going on for 20 seconds.

As the snake was within inches of the duck, the duck waddled away slowly.

At about the half-minute mark, a stick could be seen being thrown in the direction of the snake and duck.

The stick landed in the drain water with a plop.

At the 1-minute mark, a woman in pink was seen on camera hurling a stick at the snake.

The woman off-camera was then heard saying: "That's right. Just hit the snake will do."

Subsequently, the snake was seen reversing course away from the duck.

The woman off-camera said: "The duck is saved."

The snake then slithered down the drain towards the camera and disappeared.

Responses

A majority of the comments in response to the video called out the women for intervening unnecessarily in nature.

Their actions might have saved the duck, but cost the python a meal, a majority of those who disagreed said.

The act of intervening had also prioritised the duck over they python -- a preference that is uncalled for and ultimately illogical given that nature should run its course.

Many of the comments in Chinese questioned the women, asking why did they let the snake go hungry when it also needed to eat in the wild.

One comment, posted in Chinese and in jest, read: "If you all can eat everything, why can't the snake eat the duck?"

One other commenter accused the hikers of being busybodies, while another comment said the woman shouting was being noisy.

The issue of human intervention in nature in Singapore has been highlighted before, as humans and animals routinely cross paths here.

All media via

Passport processing time now at least 6 weeks due to 'overwhelming' demand: ICA

Longer.

May 12, 2022, 01:24 AM

11 corpses found at camp of Thai cult whose members eat bodily excrements of 75-year-old leader

Thawee claimed he never forced his followers to eat his bodily excrements.

May 11, 2022, 11:37 PM

'I have nothing now': Sharon Au's apartment in Paris robbed on Apr. 30

Broken into on April 30.

May 11, 2022, 07:25 PM

4-year-old girl scalded by boiling tea on Qatar Airways flight, mother highlights poor tray table design

She hopes to caution fellow parents and passengers about the potentially dangerous situation.

May 11, 2022, 06:10 PM

5 men aged between 29-59 arrested after fight outside nightclub along Cecil Street

Investigations are ongoing.

May 11, 2022, 06:06 PM

Unusually coloured broadbill, considered extinct in S'pore, reappears at Pulau Ubin

Almost looks fake.

May 11, 2022, 06:06 PM

High Court dismisses SDP's POFMA challenge, orders them to pay S$7,000 for false post on 10 million population

The High Court noted that the SDP was aware of HDB's clarification regarding the matter when it ran the false statement.

May 11, 2022, 05:42 PM

GST & duty free: Up to 53% off 2,500 wines & spirits at iShopChangi from now till June 5, 2022

Psst, perfect opportunity to buy dad something for Father’s Day.

May 11, 2022, 05:40 PM

Each S'porean household can claim S$100 CDC vouchers from May 11

The vouchers will expire on Dec. 31, 2022.

May 11, 2022, 05:18 PM

Silat exponent Iqbal wins S'pore's 1st gold at 31st SEA Games

Not 1, not 2, not 3, but 6 attempts at gunning for gold.

May 11, 2022, 05:18 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.