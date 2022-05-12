Women shout, throw sticks at python to stop it from eating duck at Bukit Timah forest

A woman in Singapore repeatedly shouted at a slow-moving duck, instructing it to get lost as it was stalked by a massive python.

Another woman then threw sticks at the python to deter its advance and to save the duck from being attacked and eaten.

A video of the incident was uploaded to TikTok, where a duck was seen behaving as if it was clueless about being almost turned into a meal.

The video is believed to have been shot at Bukit Timah Nature Reserve.

Both the duck and the snake were in a drain.

What video showed

A woman could be heard shouting in Mandarin off-camera: "Duck, quickly run away. The snake is going to eat you."

A child's voice was also heard off-camera saying the same.

The duck remained rooted at the same spot despite the shouting going on for 20 seconds.

As the snake was within inches of the duck, the duck waddled away slowly.

At about the half-minute mark, a stick could be seen being thrown in the direction of the snake and duck.

The stick landed in the drain water with a plop.

At the 1-minute mark, a woman in pink was seen on camera hurling a stick at the snake.

The woman off-camera was then heard saying: "That's right. Just hit the snake will do."

Subsequently, the snake was seen reversing course away from the duck.

The woman off-camera said: "The duck is saved."

The snake then slithered down the drain towards the camera and disappeared.

Responses

A majority of the comments in response to the video called out the women for intervening unnecessarily in nature.

Their actions might have saved the duck, but cost the python a meal, a majority of those who disagreed said.

The act of intervening had also prioritised the duck over they python -- a preference that is uncalled for and ultimately illogical given that nature should run its course.

Many of the comments in Chinese questioned the women, asking why did they let the snake go hungry when it also needed to eat in the wild.

One comment, posted in Chinese and in jest, read: "If you all can eat everything, why can't the snake eat the duck?"

One other commenter accused the hikers of being busybodies, while another comment said the woman shouting was being noisy.

The issue of human intervention in nature in Singapore has been highlighted before, as humans and animals routinely cross paths here.

All media via