Woman walks into ultra clean glass wall at Raffles City Putien, compensated with 10% discount & free dishes

A woman in Singapore walked into the glass wall that surrounds Putien restaurant in Raffles City because the surface was too clean and spotless to indicate it was actually a barrier to entry and exit.

The incident happened on May 1 at about 3:45pm, Shin Min Daily News reported.

What happened

The woman, identified as Xu, 53, was on her way to the toilet after placing her order.

She had asked the wait staff where to go and was pointed in the general direction of going out and turning to the right.

She then walked straight into the glass wall.

Her face became swollen, and her mouth bled.

The woman was the one who alerted Shin Min to her accident to complain that it was her first time dining at that restaurant and ended up getting hurt.

She also told the Chinese newspaper that she was not using her mobile phone at that time, but she just did not see the glass wall in the way.

She said: "The restaurant manager came to tend to my injuries immediately and asked me to seek medical treatment at the clinic next door, but I thought the injury was not serious, so I didn't go."

Offered compensation

In response to her ordeal, the restaurant apologised and even offered the woman free dishes as compensation.

Putien also took 10 per cent off her bill.

Mobile retractable barricades placed at glass walls

Shin Min visited the restaurant and found mobile retractable barricades placed in front of the glass walls as a deterrent to diners who might be inclined to miss the see-through surface.

The newspaper photographer also took a photo from inside of the restaurant premises to show how clean the glass wall surface can be.

The restaurant explained that the barricades were not in place that day as the supplier was unable to set them up in time due to the extended public holiday period.

Putien also said chairs will usually be place near the glass wall, but were removed owing to the surge in customers over the holiday period.

