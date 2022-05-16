Back

Woman, 24, arrested for suspected drink driving after crashing yellow Mercedes-Benz into Fairmont Hotel

The sports car reportedly knocked over a chauffeur counter, some potted plants, and a luggage cart.

Jane Zhang | May 16, 2022, 09:28 PM

A 24-year-old woman has been arrested for suspected drink driving after allegedly crashing a yellow Mercedes-Benz into Fairmont Hotel at Bras Basah Road.

Car knocked over chauffeur counter, potted plants, and luggage cart

According to Shin Min Daily News, at around 11pm on Saturday (May 14), a witness at the scene saw the Mercedes careening out of control onto the pavement and crashing into a pillar at the hotel entrance.

The sports car also knocked over a chauffeur counter, some potted plants, and a luggage cart.

The witness added that even the pavement was damaged by the car.

The Mercedes' front bumper was also damaged due to the collision, The Straits Times reported.

Photo via Shin Min Daily News.

Photo via Shin Min Daily News.

24-year-old woman arrested

When a Shin Min Daily News reporter arrived on the scene, a long-haired woman, who is believed to have been the driver of the Mercedes-Benz, was assisting police with investigations.

The police searched her bag and belongings before placing her into the police vehicle.

The Shin Min Daily News reporter observed that when the girl pulled off her mask in the back seat of the police car, she looked confused.

A male friend was also reportedly present to assist.

Photo via Shin Min Daily News.

Police told Shin Min Daily News that they were notified of the accident at 11:50pm.

The police said that there were no injuries, and a 24-year-old female driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

Police are investigating.

Top photos via Shin Min Daily News. 

