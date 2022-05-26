Back

New film ‘Blood & Honey’ reimagines Winnie the Pooh in horror form

Teddy bear turned bad.

Syahindah Ishak | May 26, 2022, 03:25 PM

Events

World Vision Charity Movie Screening: Catch an award-winning film with your BFF

25 June 2022

Golden Village VivoCity

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Iconic fictional character Winnie the Pooh is taking a sinister turn with upcoming horror film titled "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey".

Cast

According to its IMDb page, the film is directed by Rhys Frake-Waterfield.

The cast includes:

  • Craig David Dowsett as Winnie

  • Chris Cordell as Piglet

  • Maria Taylor as Maria

  • Danielle Ronald as Zoe

  • May Kelly as Tina

  • Natasha Tosini as Lara

  • Amber Doig-Thorne as Alice

Here are some newly released stills from the movie:

Image via IMDb.

Image via IMDb.

Image via IMDb.

Image via IMDb.

Image via IMDb.

Image via IMDb.

Image via IMDb.

Image via IMDb.

Image via IMDb.

Image via IMDb.

Image via IMDb.

Image via IMDb.

There isn't an official trailer for the movie as of now, and the release date has yet to be confirmed.

Not the same as Disney's Winnie the Pooh

For clarification, "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey" is not a Disney production.

The film takes artistic license from the original Winnie the Pooh character created by English author A. A. Milne in 1926.

It is not the same as the Disney-licensed Winnie the Pooh character who famously wears a red shirt.

Winnie the Pooh now in the public domain

On Jan. 1, 2022, Milne's Winnie the Pooh universe, which includes the plot, dialogue, setting, events, and characters, had entered the public domain.

This means that anyone can use the original iterations of Winnie the Pooh for any creative work, such as movies, musical and plays.

However, according to Jennifer Jenkins, director of the Center for the Study of the Public Domain at Duke University, the rights to the Winnie the Pooh universe post-1926 still belongs to Disney.

The character Tigger is also not in the public domain as he was introduced in 1928.

Follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top image via IMDb.

HSA warns against consuming sexual enhancement product that caused man to have 4 hour erection

Don't take it.

May 26, 2022, 01:48 PM

Man shot dead in broad daylight in Kedah, M'sia after eating with wife & kids

The man had just left the eatery with his family and was approaching his car.

May 26, 2022, 12:29 PM

Ex-Big Bang singer Seungri to be released from jail in Feb. 2023 after 18-month sentence upheld

Found guilty of nine charges.

May 26, 2022, 12:01 PM

Taiwanese man gets 4 weeks' jail for flashing S'pore girl, 12, at void deck

The 26-year-old became aroused after looking at "sexily dressed" women while on his way to buy dinner.

May 26, 2022, 10:15 AM

Snoopy-themed snow attraction with 10m luge slide at Changi Airport T3 from May 27, 2022

Snow in the middle of summer.

May 26, 2022, 12:03 AM

2nd-gen owner of famous 40-year-old claypot rice stall at ABC Brickworks opening Bukit Batok outlet

While the owner doesn't want his only son to take over the business, he still wants to keep his father's business alive.

May 25, 2022, 09:14 PM

S'pore company charged with exporting S$341,000 worth of Pokka drinks to North Korea

Back in August 2019, Pokka denied selling products to North Korea.

May 25, 2022, 06:58 PM

Shoppers in S'pore snap up fresh chicken, some buy up to 4 chickens at once

One customer even bought almost S$300 worth of chicken and chicken parts.

May 25, 2022, 06:47 PM

2 men, aged 66 & 59, jailed for assaulting men they mistook as queue cutters at Boon Keng taxi stand

One of the victims was given five days of medical leave after the assault.

May 25, 2022, 06:40 PM

3 family-friendly activities in June: Disney in Concert, World of Nickelodeon & Let's play @ D’Marquee

Fun for the whole family.

May 25, 2022, 05:59 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.