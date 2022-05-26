New film ‘Blood & Honey’ reimagines Winnie the Pooh in horror form

Iconic fictional character Winnie the Pooh is taking a sinister turn with upcoming horror film titled "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey".

Cast

According to its IMDb page, the film is directed by Rhys Frake-Waterfield.

The cast includes:

Craig David Dowsett as Winnie

Chris Cordell as Piglet

Maria Taylor as Maria

Danielle Ronald as Zoe

May Kelly as Tina

Natasha Tosini as Lara

Amber Doig-Thorne as Alice

Here are some newly released stills from the movie:

There isn't an official trailer for the movie as of now, and the release date has yet to be confirmed.

Not the same as Disney's Winnie the Pooh

For clarification, "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey" is not a Disney production.

The film takes artistic license from the original Winnie the Pooh character created by English author A. A. Milne in 1926.

It is not the same as the Disney-licensed Winnie the Pooh character who famously wears a red shirt.

Winnie the Pooh now in the public domain

On Jan. 1, 2022, Milne's Winnie the Pooh universe, which includes the plot, dialogue, setting, events, and characters, had entered the public domain.

This means that anyone can use the original iterations of Winnie the Pooh for any creative work, such as movies, musical and plays.

However, according to Jennifer Jenkins, director of the Center for the Study of the Public Domain at Duke University, the rights to the Winnie the Pooh universe post-1926 still belongs to Disney.

The character Tigger is also not in the public domain as he was introduced in 1928.

