NUS & NTU grads may now work in the UK under new 'High Potential Individual' visa

Graduates from the National University of Singapore (NUS) and Nanyang Technological University (NTU) can now apply to go to the UK under a new visa scheme.

Job offer not needed for application

Called the "High Potential Individual" visa, the scheme seeks to attract "the best and the brightest" at the beginning of their careers, the UK government said, according to the BBC.

The scheme is available to the alumni of NUS and NTU, regardless of where they were born, and have graduated no later than five years prior to the date of their application.

They do not need a job offer in order to apply, and dependants are allowed to accompany them, The Guardian further reported.

Successful applicants will either be awarded a two-year work visa if they hold a bachelor's or master's degree, or three years if they hold a PhD.

They can then switch to other long-term employment visas if they meet the eligibility requirements.

How much will this new visa cost?

The Guardian reported that the new visa costs £715 (S$1,200).

Those who are awarded the visa will also have to pay an immigration health surcharge on top of the original cost.

This additional fee allows them to use the UK's National Health Service (NHS).

Graduates must have at least £1,270 (S$2,200) available in cash, pass a security check, and be fluent in English.

To meet the visa's English language requirement, applicants must be able to speak, read, listen, and write English to at least the British Council's B1 intermediate level.

This is defined as being able "to communicate without effort with native speakers," reported The Guardian.

Why are NUS and NTU graduates eligible for this visa in the first place?

For graduates of a university to qualify, their institution must have appeared in the top 50 of at least two of the following university rankings: the Times Higher Education world university rankings, the Quacquarelli Symonds world university rankings, or the Academic Ranking of World Universities.

The most recent list of eligible universities from 2021, published by the UK government, included both NUS and NTU.

Other universities on the list include Peking University and Tsinghua University from China, the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) and 20 U.S. universities, among others.

The UK's Chancellor Rishi Sunak (equivalent to Singapore's Finance Minister), was quoted by the BBC as saying:

"The route means that the UK will grow as a leading international hub for innovation, creativity and entrepreneurship. We want the businesses of tomorrow to be built here today, which is why I call on students to take advantage of this incredible opportunity to forge their careers here."

Top photo by Mathias Westermann from Pixabay