Pilot records 53-sec video of strange UFOs lights over South China Sea

A video uploaded online supposedly showed a United States military pilot coming across UFOs (Unidentified Flying Objects) over the South China Sea fairly recently.

The 53-second footage was taken on Nov. 24, 2021 and was uploaded to a UFO tracking website on Dec. 4.

The clip gained more traction in May 2022 after more attention was brought to it, given its unique view of the lights and the clarity of the recorded footage.

What video showed

The pilot was reportedly flying at an altitude of 39,000 feet (12,000m) above the South China Sea, not far from Hong Kong.

Three sets of four lights were seen flying above the clouds in unison.

They apparently did not resemble any known aircraft but was highly coordinated.

One man could be heard saying off-camera: “I don’t know what that is.”

Another man then said: “That is some weird sh*t”.

Responses

Initial responses to the footage centred on the possibility that the lights were mere cockpit glass reflections or lens flares.

But that was quickly disproven as the lights persisted for close to a minute and even blinked at some points.

The possibility that they were some sort of drones was raised, but the lights appeared to be flying too high above the cloud level.

Another possibility was that they were guided weapons, but did not appear to leave a trail.

The lights eventually faded one by one, as if they had descended or simply disappeared.

Existence of such footage baffling

The existence of such footage has long baffled the public, aviation experts and the authorities.

The unknown provenance of the objects and lack of clear credible footage and explanations most of the time have led to both widespread scepticism and fascination.

A lot of the time the footage are either plainly fake or doctored.

The general fear is that if the objects were terrestrial and unaccounted for, they could be new technology developed by another country with newfound capabilities.

However, reporting such sightings via official channels do carry stigma, which explains the reluctance of pilots and air crew to actively submit their testimonies.

Push for more investigations, accountability

But some changes are afoot, with a recent push to investigate and account for UFOs.

Lawmakers in the U.S. pledged to make transparent their investigation into UFOs during a congressional hearing with Pentagon officials.

The hearing was the first in more than 50 years to focus on military reports of UFOs or "unidentified aerial phenomena" (UAPs) as they are officially referred to.

During proceedings, members of Congress pushed officials from the Pentagon — the headquarters of the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) — to fully investigate and provide explanations for reports of UAPs.

It also saw defence officials testifying under oath that the government had not collected materials from any alien landing on Earth.

