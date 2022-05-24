Back

One-way fares for S’pore-Seoul route with Korean budget airline T'way to start from S$227

Twice weekly flights to start from May 29.

Matthias Ang | May 24, 2022, 06:32 PM

Events

World Vision Charity Movie Screening: Catch an award-winning film with your BFF

25 June 2022

Golden Village VivoCity

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Starting from May 29, South Korean budget airline T'way Air will begin flying twice weekly between Seoul's Incheon Airport and Singapore's Changi Airport.

It is the first South Korean low-cost carrier to serve the route, Yonhap News Agency (YNA) reported.

The airline will use an A330-300 and hold a promotion until June 30, with one-way fares starting from S$227 for Economy class and S$897 for Business class.

Source: Screenshot via Changi Airport/Facebook

A quick search on their website shows that inclusive of taxes and fuel surcharge, a round trip in Economy class will cost at least around S$442 while Business class is about S$1,942.

Suspended most of its international routes since March 2020

YNA further reported that T'way Air is also seeking to resume flights on the routes to other Southeast Asian destinations such Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam and Bangkok, Thailand, later this month.

The airline has suspended most of its international routes since March 2020, when countries began enhancing entry restrictions over the Covid-19 pandemic.

In January 2020, it operated 47 international routes and three domestic routes.

The airline subsequently reported net losses of 137.8 billion won (S$149.7 million) in 2020 and 156.2 billion won (S$169.7 million) in 2021.

Currently, the airline serves four international routes to Saipan and three Chinese cities -- Yanji, Wuhan and Jinan -- and six domestic routes.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Changi Airport/Facebook

Orchard Rd busker performs 'Baby Shark' after request by toddler, absolutely makes her day

We all love the feeling when our song request is accepted and played live.

May 24, 2022, 06:01 PM

S'pore orders Jif's peanut butter to be recalled due to possible presence of Salmonella

The Jif peanut butter with omega-3, DHA and EPA specifically.

May 24, 2022, 05:30 PM

S'pore man, 46, arrested after allegedly setting fire to a residential unit & hanging pork at another

He was arrested after a two-day operation.

May 24, 2022, 05:07 PM

Man forks out S$5,800 after son accidentally breaks 1.8m golden Teletubby display

"My son was motionless. He was staring down, looking at the toy," said the boy's father.

May 24, 2022, 04:59 PM

S’poreans & M’sians agree on Henry Golding's casting in 'Crazy Rich Asians' rather than Simu Liu

Solidarity.

May 24, 2022, 04:39 PM

Causeway Link's S'pore-Johor Bahru bus services will not accept cash payments from June 1, 2022

Take note.

May 24, 2022, 03:43 PM

Swensen's S'pore releases 'bak zhang' cake with pulut hitam ice cream & salted egg chocolate

Still made with rice... Sort of.

May 24, 2022, 03:32 PM

Ex-teacher of top school in S'pore jailed 15 months for molesting student, 15, who later took her own life

The victim felt that he had "broken her" and that she should "disappear and not exist" after he ended their relationship.

May 24, 2022, 03:23 PM

Family in Yishun can’t leave house after rare Crested serpent eagle crash landed on their doorstep

This could have happened anywhere else in Singapore.

May 24, 2022, 03:19 PM

Chicken rice in S'pore to get more expensive, some stalls may close temporarily

Chicken rice.

May 24, 2022, 02:19 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.