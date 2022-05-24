One-way fares for S’pore-Seoul route with Korean budget airline T'way to start from S$227

Starting from May 29, South Korean budget airline T'way Air will begin flying twice weekly between Seoul's Incheon Airport and Singapore's Changi Airport.

It is the first South Korean low-cost carrier to serve the route, Yonhap News Agency (YNA) reported.

The airline will use an A330-300 and hold a promotion until June 30, with one-way fares starting from S$227 for Economy class and S$897 for Business class.

A quick search on their website shows that inclusive of taxes and fuel surcharge, a round trip in Economy class will cost at least around S$442 while Business class is about S$1,942.

Suspended most of its international routes since March 2020

YNA further reported that T'way Air is also seeking to resume flights on the routes to other Southeast Asian destinations such Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam and Bangkok, Thailand, later this month.

The airline has suspended most of its international routes since March 2020, when countries began enhancing entry restrictions over the Covid-19 pandemic.

In January 2020, it operated 47 international routes and three domestic routes.

The airline subsequently reported net losses of 137.8 billion won (S$149.7 million) in 2020 and 156.2 billion won (S$169.7 million) in 2021.

Currently, the airline serves four international routes to Saipan and three Chinese cities -- Yanji, Wuhan and Jinan -- and six domestic routes.

Top photo via Changi Airport/Facebook