Back

More than 2,000 train buffs sprint to catch first train of Hong Kong's new cross-harbour line extension

Mad dash.

Zi Shan Kow | May 15, 2022, 04:40 PM

Events

World Vision Charity Movie Screening: Catch an award-winning film with your BFF

25 June 2022 - 25 June 2022

Golden Village VivoCity

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The new East Rail Line cross-harbour extension in Hong Kong began operations on early Sunday morning (May 15).

Mad dash for the first train

The opening was met with a large crowd of rail enthusiasts who could not wait to check out the new train line, and sprinted to be the first onboard.

Video by MTR/FB.

Image by HK01.

Screenshot via MTR video/FB.

Those waiting to board the first train at the front of the crowd said that they waited outside the Exhibition Centre station since 10pm the previous night, reported Sky Post.

"Running towards the gates, someone left behind their shoe -- but it is not a glass slipper," joked a Hong Kong Open TV reporter at the scene.

Image by Tsz Sing Pun/FB.

2,000 commuters boarded first train

According to Mass Transit Railway (MTR) Operations Director Tony Lee, 2,000 commuters boarded the special first train which departed the new Exhibition Centre Station at 5:25am.

Commuters onboard were extremely excited and some were even singing, Hong Kong media outlet HK01 reported him as saying.

Screenshot via MTR/FB.

Image by HK01.

Image by Ming Pao Hong Kong.

Image by Headline Daily Hong Kong.

First time in a hundred years

Jacky Lee, a rail enthusiast interviewed by South China Morning Post, said that he was excited as it was the first time in a hundred years that Hong Kong was getting a new cross-harbour rail.

The man also brought with him four generations of train models onboard the first train.

Screenshot of SCMP video/FB.

"I was too excited and didn't enjoy it enough, because it's too fast and just one stop," said Donna Yip, who brought her daughter and grandson to the opening.

One train buff told SCMP that he was wearing a hat worn by railway men, and another proudly said that he has been to every railway opening.

Train enthusiasts also bid farewell to the old platform of East Rail Line at Hung Hom Station after 47 years.

Image by HK01.

Limited edition face masks and pins were also distributed by MTR.

Image by Headline Daily Hong Kong.

Image by Headline Daily Hong Kong.

Image by HK01.

Image by Ming Pao Hong Kong.

Image by Headline Daily Hong Kong.

Connects Central Kowloon and Hong Kong Island

This cross-harbour extension of the city’s costliest MTR project will directly connect the Northeast New Territories, Central Kowloon, and Hong Kong Island.

The extension from Hung Hom Station to Admiralty Station, which acts as the new terminal station, operates via the new Exhibition Centre Station at Wan Chai North.

As of 11am, around 8,700 commuters have entered and exited from the Exhibition Centre Station.

Hung Hom Station and Admiralty Station registered 13,300 and 18,800 commuters respectively.

To commemorate the opening, MTR will also be giving away 100,000 free one-way train tickets to MTR Mobile users at 2pm on May 31.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images by SCMP and HK01.

White & airy heritage houses in Katong to be available for rent under SLA

Wow.

May 15, 2022, 03:46 PM

Private-hire drivers reluctant to return despite relaxed Covid-19 restrictions

As life returns to greater normalcy following the relaxation of most of the Covid-19 restrictions late last month, taxi and private hire companies are experiencing a rapid resurgence of demand for their services, but drivers are in short supply.

May 15, 2022, 01:54 PM

Chonky community cat in Woodlands ignores cat beds, opts to sleep on food delivery bag

Looks comfortable.

May 15, 2022, 01:47 PM

Fire breaks out at Marsiling HDB flat, 3 persons conveyed to hospital

Oh no.

May 15, 2022, 12:59 PM

Quah Jingwen smashes record for 200m butterfly at SEA games 2022, 3 siblings clinch 4 golds

Congrats Team Singapore!

May 15, 2022, 11:42 AM

S'pore disqualified after winning gold in SEA Games 4x100m freestyle relay due to marginal early start

Malaysia and the Philippines were also disqualified.

May 15, 2022, 11:26 AM

Loacker ice cream sandwiches available at FairPrice Finest, S$13.95 for pack of 8

Mini.

May 15, 2022, 11:18 AM

S’pore woman reflects on ‘gritty reality’ of schizophrenia & living life again after treatment

Chan Lishan was diagnosed with schizophrenia in 2008. After undergoing treatment, she returned to university to complete her creative writing degree in the UK. She is currently a PhD student based in Honolulu.

May 15, 2022, 10:25 AM

SCDF responds to claim that 995 call operator hung up on woman, says paramedic was 'calm & polite' throughout

The SCDF said that a paramedic called the caller again as the ambulance was unable to locate the accident based on the information provided.

May 14, 2022, 09:27 PM

Chan Jun Kai, 21, & Kimberly Ong, 20, win Wushu golds at SEA Games 2022

Go team.

May 14, 2022, 08:59 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.