Japan might allow tourist groups as soon as this month: Report

Exciting.

Alfie Kwa | May 06, 2022, 04:05 PM

Japan is reportedly planning to ease border controls, welcoming small groups of foreign tourists.

Fuji News Network (FNN) reported that this could happen as soon as this month.

Incoming tourists

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced on May 5 in a speech to the City of London that Japan will be easing border controls in June 2022.

But, he did not reveal any details during his speech.

FNN reported that government officials are looking to allow tourists who have undergone three Covid-19 vaccination shots.

They also need to be a part of a package tour with a fixed itinerary. This consideration is for travel agencies and others to better manage the inflow of tourists.

According to Nikkei, the limit of incoming tourists will change from the current 10,000 to 20,000.

This will, however, be monitored, and if the Covid-19 situation remains stable, the program will be extended to more tourists.

Covid-19 vaccines

As of now, Covid-19 vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Janssen, Bharat Biotech and Novavax are under valid vaccination certificates to enter Japan from abroad.

Third doses have to be from Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax.

Photo by Jezael Melgoza on Unsplash.

