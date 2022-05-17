Back

6 out of 10 stallholders at Toa Payoh coffeeshop pull out after rent doubles

The new management said the increase in rent was aligned with market rates.

Low Jia Ying | May 17, 2022, 03:57 PM

Six out of 10 stallholders at a coffeeshop in Toa Payoh have decided not to renew their contracts after new management proposed a doubling of their rents.

The stallholders told Chinese daily Shin Min Daily News that they will not be returning once their leases expire on May 31.

Rents to double after month-long renovation works

New management took over the coffeeshop, located at Block 233 Toa Payoh Lorong 8, recently, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Stallholders said the new management will be undertaking renovation works at the coffeeshop starting June 1.

Of the 10 stalls at the coffeeshop, three of them had already closed down at the beginning of the year due to various reasons, reported Shin Min Daily News.

One of the stalls, a drink stall, is run by management.

The remaining six stalls have decided not to renew their contracts as they will be faced with a doubling of their rents.

Apart from the increased rent, the new management is reportedly making the stallholders purchase basic cooking ingredients like rice, oil and sugar from the management's designated suppliers.

72-year-old Peng, who runs an economic rice stall at the coffeeshop, told Shin Min Daily News that he also has to pay a S$1,200 cleaning fee and a couple hundreds of dollars in "miscellaneous fees".

Peng's rent will be increased from S$2,800 to S$5,500. He estimates that he now has to pay about S$7,000 a month to management when all the other costs are factored in.

Another hawker, 60-year-old Yu Zhilong, said he was informed two weeks ago that his rent would be increased from S$3,000 to S$6,000.

He told Shin Min Daily News that his new post-renovation stall would also be smaller.

He said he will be closing his stall and taking a temporary break.

Management: Increased rents align with market rates

The owner of the coffeeshop, a man surnamed Su, told Shin Min Daily News that the increased rents were aligned with market rates.

He added that depending on the location of the coffeeshop, where the stall is located, and the type of food sold, the current rental fee can vary between S$5,000 and S$6,000.

He said that the coffeeshop was also old and in need of extensive renovations, which will be expensive.

