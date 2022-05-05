Back

TikToker from S'pore spots chrysanthemums sold for Mother's Day in Australia, calls them 'bai bai hua'

Is it really bye bye if you gift these to your mum?

Lee Wei Lin | May 05, 2022, 05:15 PM

One TikToker from Singapore, who goes by the name Bravery Yong, shared a clip where she discovered that chrysanthemums are sold as Mother's Day gifts in Australia.

Screenshot from @bombiibii on TikTok.

Screenshot from @bombiibii on TikTok.

Referring to them as the "bai bai hua" (拜拜花), which directly translates to "prayer flower", Yong expressed shock at how the "different breeds" were being hawked as gifts for the special day, which will be celebrated on May 8 in 2022.

In the comments section, Yong said her mother would "confirm throw (her) outta the house" if she bought the flower as a gift.

However, she acknowledged that cultures differ from country to country after another commenter pointed out that practices vary.

@bombiibii😳😳😳♬ original sound - Bravery Yong

One commenter offered the explanation that chrysanthemums are popular during Mother's Day in Australia because its name has the word "mum" in it.

Can you gift chrysanthemums to your mum?

Whether you can or should gift chrysanthemums to your mother, the short answer is yes -- with exceptions.

Here's why: White and yellow chrysanthemums are typically used in Chinese funerals, and all other colours can typically be used for prayers to Chinese deities.

Screenshot from Far East Flora's website.

The top search results for "chrysanthemum" on local florist Far East Flora's website show "Sympathy Flower Stands".

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maggie MaryKay (@maggietee_)

Yellow chrysanthemums are often included in the bunches you can buy from the vendors outside Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple.

Funerals and prayers are not the only occasions where chrysanthemums are seen, as it's not uncommon to spot them as part of flower arrangements, such as these:

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Happy Bunch Singapore (@happybunchsg)

Screenshot from SingaporeFlorist.sg.

Giving chrysanthemums to your Chinese mum, or potential mother-in-law, is perfectly fine, as long as you steer clear of white chrysanthemums.

Now you know: chrysanthemums can be used for more than bai bai.

Unless they are really, really superstitious.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top screenshots from @bombiibii on TikTok.

