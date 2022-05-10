Back

If you throw your TraceTogether token away, you may be committing an offence

Just keep it.

Belmont Lay | May 10, 2022, 01:53 AM

Events

FSM ETFestival 2022: Expand Your Horizon & Engage The Future with ETFs

14 May 2022

Online, Free Registration/Admission

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Do not throw away your TraceTogether token just yet, even though SafeEntry check-ins are not needed at most places in Singapore after April 26, 2022.

Likewise, businesses should not throw away the SafeEntry Gateway boxes used by people to tap their TraceTogether tokens or apps to check in.

The tokens and boxes are government properties, even though they were mostly distributed for free, and it could constitute as an offence to dispose of them, The Straits Times reported after speaking to lawyers.

Penalties

By disposing the items, those in the legal profession pointed out that people and businesses could be considered as having intentionally caused "wrongful loss" to the government.

The offence carries a jail term of up to two years, a fine or both.

Accidentally throwing away, tampering, modifying or damaging the devices may violate the Vandalism Act for damaging or destroying public properties.

The offence carries a jail term of up to three years, and a S$2,000 fine.

Unauthorised modification of computer material under the Computer Misuse Act carries a jail term of up to three years and a fine not exceeding S$10,000.

Illegal modifications that damage the items are even more serious offences.

The offence carries a jail term of up to seven years, a fine of up to S$50,000, or both.

It is a necessity to replace a lost device.

A token can be replaced for free the first time it is lost, but costs S$9 for each subsequent replacement.

Reporting a token or box as being lost when in fact it had been disposed is also a crime as it could constitute as giving false information to a public servant.

A person found guilty of this crime can be jailed up to six months, fined up to S$5,000, or both.

For businesses, they can be fined up to S$10,000.

Just keep the devices

The Government Technology Agency has advised the public and businesses to retain the tokens and boxes.

This is to prepare for the event that contact tracing and vaccination-related checks can be quickly stepped up if the pandemic remerges.

One lawyer said the government ought to have clear instructions on how the devices can be dealt with when the pandemic is officially over in the future.

What if you have already thrown your token away?

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said in Parliament on May 9 that those who have inadvertently thrown away their tokens should report it.

He said the consideration is not the token but to ensure that people and entities can respond in time: “I think our key consideration is not so much about protection of the equipment but to make sure that should we have another variant of concern, businesses and individuals are ready to respond.”

Top photo via

Actress Sheila Sim 'disappointed' that husband 'failed to plan' anything for Mother's Day

Feelings bared.

May 09, 2022, 10:27 PM

Ben Davis scores penalty against S'pore in SEA Games football match, Thailand wins 5-0

His first international goal.

May 09, 2022, 10:15 PM

Govt to publicly share findings of review on S'pore's response to Covid-19: Lawrence Wong

Work on the review has already begun, Wong said.

May 09, 2022, 07:44 PM

Mercedes driver casually takes Milo carton from Woodlands warehouse, returns to pay next day without apology

The same person apparently took two cartons of mineral water from the same place last year.

May 09, 2022, 06:48 PM

33-sec video of Andy Lau mopping the floor receives 3.87 million likes on Douyin in 3 days

Only a "Heavenly King" can make a mundane chore go viral on the Internet.

May 09, 2022, 06:36 PM

Kinokuniya Jem has 20% off all books on May 9, its last day of operation

Sad to see you go :(

May 09, 2022, 06:15 PM

Grandma, 96, got lost in Tampines, good samaritan drives her home

The elderly woman had lost her way after visiting her family doctor in Tampines.

May 09, 2022, 06:10 PM

Ng Eng Hen: Introducing NS for women to signal gender equality an 'inadequate justification'

Ng added that such proposals are inadequate justifications to mandate that a person must suspend individual liberties as a civilian, give up two years of his or her life and go to jail if they do not do so, as NS defaulters have been sentenced.

May 09, 2022, 05:56 PM

New 10ha Tuas solar farm saves yearly carbon emissions equivalent to planting 150,000 trees

The solar farm comprises 33,580 solar panels.

May 09, 2022, 05:56 PM

I froze my eggs in Bangkok when I was 31. I would go through the process again.

I’ve always been someone who has wanted kids, since I was young. 

May 09, 2022, 05:49 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.