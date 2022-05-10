If you throw your TraceTogether token away, you may be committing an offence

Do not throw away your TraceTogether token just yet, even though SafeEntry check-ins are not needed at most places in Singapore after April 26, 2022.

Likewise, businesses should not throw away the SafeEntry Gateway boxes used by people to tap their TraceTogether tokens or apps to check in.

The tokens and boxes are government properties, even though they were mostly distributed for free, and it could constitute as an offence to dispose of them, The Straits Times reported after speaking to lawyers.

Penalties

By disposing the items, those in the legal profession pointed out that people and businesses could be considered as having intentionally caused "wrongful loss" to the government.

The offence carries a jail term of up to two years, a fine or both.

Accidentally throwing away, tampering, modifying or damaging the devices may violate the Vandalism Act for damaging or destroying public properties.

The offence carries a jail term of up to three years, and a S$2,000 fine.

Unauthorised modification of computer material under the Computer Misuse Act carries a jail term of up to three years and a fine not exceeding S$10,000.

Illegal modifications that damage the items are even more serious offences.

The offence carries a jail term of up to seven years, a fine of up to S$50,000, or both.

It is a necessity to replace a lost device.

A token can be replaced for free the first time it is lost, but costs S$9 for each subsequent replacement.

Reporting a token or box as being lost when in fact it had been disposed is also a crime as it could constitute as giving false information to a public servant.

A person found guilty of this crime can be jailed up to six months, fined up to S$5,000, or both.

For businesses, they can be fined up to S$10,000.

Just keep the devices

The Government Technology Agency has advised the public and businesses to retain the tokens and boxes.

This is to prepare for the event that contact tracing and vaccination-related checks can be quickly stepped up if the pandemic remerges.

One lawyer said the government ought to have clear instructions on how the devices can be dealt with when the pandemic is officially over in the future.

What if you have already thrown your token away?

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said in Parliament on May 9 that those who have inadvertently thrown away their tokens should report it.

He said the consideration is not the token but to ensure that people and entities can respond in time: “I think our key consideration is not so much about protection of the equipment but to make sure that should we have another variant of concern, businesses and individuals are ready to respond.”

Top photo via