Thomson Plaza toy store looking for man who swiped S$400 worth of Pokémon trading cards

The audacity.

Ashley Tan | May 11, 2022, 12:12 PM

A toy store at Thomson Plaza is searching for a man believed to have shoplifted items from their premises.

Toy Station, which sells a variety of games, Lego toys, and figurines, shared about the incident on its Facebook page, which took place on May 10 at around 10:52am.

Stole two boxes of trading cards

CCTV footage posted by Toy Station showed a man walking around the shop and browsing through its wares.

The store's staff member can be seen nearby with a broom.

The man appears to be keeping a close eye on the staff as he walks back and forth in front of the shelves.

Video from Toy Station / FB

He then quickly swipes an item off the shelf, and immediately leaves the store.

According to Toy Station, the man had stolen a box of Pokémon trading cards worth S$200.

Video from Toy Station / FB

That's not the end of the man's apparent shoplifting.

A few minutes later, he appears to return, heads straight to the same shelf, seemingly takes another S$200 box of Pokémon trading cards, and leaves again.

Video from Toy Station / FB

Appeal

Toy Station said they are "kindly requesting" for the man to own up and return the items, and they will take no further action.

They will otherwise lodge a police report and hand over any evidence they have.

The store is also appealing to the public for any information on the man.

Photo from Toy Station / FB

Toy Station shared that although they might be familiar with children occasionally nicking items, adults should set a better example.

"Shoplifting is not the way. It is unfair to both store owners and our customers who fork out their hard-earned money to properly purchase items. As a toy store, we are familiar with the occasional issue of kids not knowing any better, however this is an ADULT and we question the sort of upbringing and example he is setting."

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo from Toy Station / FB

