18-year-old teenager dies after falling from height at Clementi

A 18-year-old teenager has died after falling from a height at Clementi.

Police officers seen at The Clementi Mall

Police officers had cordoned off the affected areas and a few police officers can be seen surrounding a blue tent that is on top of a walkway shelter located next to The Clementi Mall.

There is a KOI outlet located at the walkway, right beneath the scene of the incident.

Videos of the incident can be found circulating on social media.

Declared dead at the scene

Singapore Police Force told 8World News that it alerted to a case of unnatural death at about 4:16pm on May 23.

A 18-year-old teenager was found lying motionless on the ground at Block 441B Clementi Avenue 3 when police arrived at the scene.

The teenager was pronounced dead by paramedics from Singapore Civil Defence Force.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Helplines

If you or someone you know are in mental distress, here are some hotlines you can call to seek help, advice, or just a listening ear:

SOS 24-hour Hotline: 1-767

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (for primary school-aged children)

Top image courtesy of Mothership reader and screenshot from video by Discovery Walking Tours TV/YouTube